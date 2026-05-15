11 accused to appear in Swartruggens court after drug lab raid

The suspects include five Mexican nationals, two Mozambican nationals, one Zimbabwean national, and three South African citizens.

A group of eleven suspects arrested in connection with a massive drug manufacturing facility on a North West farm are expected to make their first appearance before the Swartruggens Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning, on 15 May 2026.

The group were handcuffed during an intelligence operation on Wednesday, where police officers uncovered narcotics with an estimated street value of R100 million.

Charges

They are facing charges related to drug manufacturing, illegal possession of precious metals, illegal possession of hazardous materials and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the suspects include five Mexican nationals, two Mozambican nationals, one Zimbabwean national, and three South African citizens.

“The operation led to the discovery of a large-scale illegal drug manufacturing facility believed to be involved in the production of methamphetamine. During the operation, law enforcement officers seized tons of equipment and chemicals used in the manufacturing of illegal drugs, as well as three firearms.”

Crime scene

Mogale added that forensic experts are still processing the crime scene.

“However, approximately 481 kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated street value amounting to millions of rands have thus far been confiscated. It is anticipated that the quantity may increase once the entire scene has been thoroughly processed. The estimated value of the illicit drug laboratory exceeds R1 billion.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the discovered laboratory is the fourth drug laboratory in South Africa with alleged Mexican links,” Mogale said.

Property owners

Mogale said the current owners of the property have not yet been located.

“However, the owner’s son and other relatives were among those arrested. The owners are currently being questioned as investigations continue.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation, certain information cannot be divulged at this stage and will be communicated in due course,” Mogale said.

Investigations are ongoing.