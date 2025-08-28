Foot-and-mouth outbreak sparks farmer outrage

Farmers warn of an agricultural and economic crisis as government delays action on the escalating foot-and-mouth outbreak.

Farmers are up in arms about what they describe as a lack of action against an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

Since an indaba on the disease in July, little implementation has been seen, agricultural union TLU SA general manager Bennie van Zyl said.

“Farmers’ frustration is mounting. We insist on immediate action to properly manage the outbreak and to protect the agricultural economy.

“TLU SA has submitted a formal letter to Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen regarding the outbreak, as the situation has developed into a serious economic and agricultural crisis.”

Since February, the outbreak has escalated dramatically, Van Zyl said.

“Although the indaba established strategic plans and working groups to combat the disease, no concrete progress has been made.

“This lack of implementation exposes farmers, consumers and the economy to severe risks.

“TLU SA is deeply concerned about the state’s limited capacity to effectively control the outbreak. There are not enough state veterinarians, inspectors, or resources available to consistently manage outbreaks,” Van Zyl said.

Situation critical economically

“The movement of livestock without adequate control measures exacerbates the situation, while the economic pressure on farmers continues to grow.”

Van Zyl said from an economic perspective, the situation was critical.

Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) executive director Theo de Jager said all cattle farmers were affected one way or another.

“A large number of farmers cannot meet their financial obligations because the banks and cooperatives are on their necks.

“They have to pay their bills and, for that, they would sell cattle. Now they cannot,” De Jager said.

Huge number of unknowns and uncertainties

“We are still faced with a huge number of unknowns and uncertainties: we don’t know why Onderstepoort can no longer make the vaccines.

“It is a state-controlled disease and it is simply not good enough to hold a conference to explain how the disease works if there is no solution.”

De Jager said it took the department six months to declare the outbreak.

“In Latin America, they have it under control because countries have worked together and developed a vaccine that costs half as much as ours.”

De Jager questioned why the state was able to make vaccines until 2013, but now can’t. Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo said SA’s export growth ambitions are at risk.

Export growth ambitions at risk

“Without drastic changes in our approach, we risk not only the prosperity of the industry but also limit the participation of the small- and medium-scale farmers in the value chain.

“The higher the risk of outbreaks, the more reluctant major feedlots may be to absorb products from smaller players.”

South Africa can immediately implement better controls at fences surrounding the infected zone and ensure they are staffed 24/7, preventing any animals from crossing, Sihlobo said.

A nationwide vaccination approach is needed that would increase vaccine manufacturing, he said.

“Embarrassingly, we currently import all our FMD vaccine from Botswana.

Importing vaccine from Botswana

“We have observed a decline in our manufacturing capacity at the Onderstepoort Biological Products and the Agricultural Research Council due to corruption and human resource challenges,” he said.

Though the department of agriculture was working to revive the facilities “it will be a while for us to realise the gains”, he said.

