‘Our Dricus willbliksem that oke’: Farmers and fans rally for DDP

From the training gym to the farms, South Africans cheer on Dricus Du Plessis as he faces undefeated Russian Khamzat Chimaev.

Farmers, fighters and even the minister of sport are behind Dricus du Plessis, who is defending his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title on Sunday against Russian Khamzat Chimaev in Chicago.

Du Plessis, also known as DDP and the first South African to win a UFC title, is aiming for his third successful defence against the undefeated Russian.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie said Du Plessis is one of the greatest champions South Africa has jet produced.

‘Dricus is going to bliksem Khamzat’ – McKenzie

“He is a true patriot. I have no doubt in my mind that Dricus is going to bliksem Khamzat, goed bliksem,” he said.

The fighters at CIT Performance Institute, where DDP trains, were also behind him.

Boxing coach Vusi Jokazi describes DDP as one of the greatest in MMA (mixed martial arts). “We don’t get fazed by the hype of the fight, because we know ourselves; we are the champions. They want to take what is ours and we know how to defend what is ours.

“Our aim is to win and we know how to do it. We are not cocky, our record says a lot,” Jokazi said.

DDP is going to demonstrate what they don’t know on Sunday morning, he said.

MMA fighter and co-founder of Afrikaans MMA series Moer ’n Boer Cameron Saaiman said the rise of DDP is amazing.

Rise of DDP is amazing

“Anyone who has known him for some time will know he was born to be a champion. Hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie. It was derived from a lot of people who believed in him and his abilities and mentality. He deserves to be in that championship position and he gives so much hope and motivation to athletes looking to strive on the world stage.”

What DDP has done with head coach Morne Visser and the CIT team is nothing short of amazing, Saaiman said.

Saaiman and his partner, Jan van der Berg, are busy with the second season of the Moer ’n Boer series, with the main fight coming up on 20 September at the Heartfelt Arena.

“We want to bring a lot of joy to people’s households and wanted to show what the South African farmer and passion are all about. What better way to do that than a good old classic fight night.”

The farmers were also backing DDP, with many saying he inspired them to participate in Moer ’n Boer.

Hekpoort farmer Jan Hendrik Strydom, who exports roses, said before the show he didn’t have a big interest in MMA.

Farmers didn’t have a big interest in MMA intially

“We are just humble farmers. We have had a bar fight here and there, but there is no technique involved, you just grab what you can and hit.

“I have always wanted to learn to fight and learn the sport, and have found a love for it,” he said.

Garlic farmer Vincent Powell, aka Knoffelbandiet, or Garlicbandet, said he has a few friends who fight in the amateur and professional divisions. “It’s a thing in our group. When we’re at home, or braai, the boxing gloves come out. We love fighting.”

Powell said Moer ’n Boer has made MMA cool in Afrikaans.

“Du Plessis represent his country so beautifully; it’s something amazing for us Afrikaners and our people. This is excellent exposure for the sport,” he said.

Powell was convinced Du Plessis would win this weekend.

Beat his opponnt like a fizzer

“He’s going to beat his opponent like a fizzer.”

Mix farmer and former rugby player Tier Paul Schoeman said his love for MMA developed systematically.

Schoeman, who played for the Kings, Cheetahs and Bulls, said his love for MMA grew over the past five years to the point where he found himself waking up at 4am on a Sunday to watch a fight.

Schoeman said if he had learned about MMA earlier, he would have most probably pursued it as a career.

“After Moer ’n Boer, I would like to continue fighting in the sport or even join the Versus league.

“I like it, it keeps my head clear and stimulates me,” he said.