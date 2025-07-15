Meat and milk shortage loading? Cattle crisis worsens as foot-and-mouth disease cases rise

Vaccinations have already begun at the infected farm to help reduce the viral load and curb the spread of the disease.

The cattle industry in South Africa is in crisis as foot-and-mouth disease cases continue to rise, with the latest outbreak being in Kroonstad, Free State.

This comes days after the Department of Agriculture lifted restrictions in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo provinces after implementing intensified efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in the Free State confirmed the news of an outbreak on Monday; however, they have called for calmness, citing that necessary measures have been taken to contain the spread of the disease.

The department stated that the farm belongs to a commercial farmer who deals with livestock. “Movement restrictions have been put in place on all farms within a 10-kilometre radius of the infected farm.

“The farm has been placed under quarantine, and all farms within a 10km radius have been notified and placed under precautionary quarantine until surveillance is completed to determine the further spread of the disease.”

Vaccinations have already begun at the infected farm to help reduce the viral load and curb the spread of the disease.

The department is urging other farmers to quarantine any newly introduced livestock for 28 days before integrating it with the rest of the existing herd.

In early July, Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen announced the lifting of restrictions that have been in place in some areas for almost three years. Two municipalities in the Eastern Cape and one in Limpopo had their quarantines lifted, while restrictions in many other areas remain in place.

Vaccination administrated

More than 144 000 vaccinations have been administered in Kouga and Kou-Kamma municipalities. The last cases were reported in September 2024.

The Vhembe municipality in Limpopo also had its restrictions lifted after being initially quarantined in September 2022.

“Cattle at 34 dip tanks were vaccinated in two rounds of vaccination, with a total of 23 024 vaccinations done,” explained Steenhuisen.

Provinces with the disease

At least 76 farms in the Eastern Cape, which reported foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks, remain under quarantine.

“Movement restrictions will remain in place on these farms until testing has confirmed the absence of viral circulation,” he said.

“Testing will commence 12 months after the farms’ cattle have been vaccinated”.

Other provinces that have experienced an outbreak include KwaZulu-Natal and North West.

