8 Nov 2023

Ford marks 100 years in SA with science lab initiative

Ford Motor Company marks its centenary by unveiling cutting-edge science labs at Agnes Chidi Primary School.

Ford community project

Bronia Roets Lasec guides school children in some science experiments at a ribbon cutting event where Ford in conjunction with Gift of the Givers, Maersk and the Dept of Basic Education handed over one of the Maths and Science labs made out of a repurposed container to Agnes Chidi Primary School in Mamelodi, 7 November 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Ford Motor Company celebrated its 100th year of trade in South Africa by launching the first of 100 maths and science container labs at the Agnes Chidi Primary School in Mamelodi West yesterday.

A group of pupils had the opportunity to be the first to do experiments in the lab kitted out with work stations, equipment and learning material.

Principal Lydia Mokgopha said they were grateful to be selected as the first school to receive a container lab.

“It will allow our pupils to be exposed to practical science activities that they didn’t have before,” she said.

Mokgopha said pupils and teachers will benefit from the labs.

Use of machinery means a lot

“We live in a time where the world is heading for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the use of machinery, so this means a lot to us,” she said.

One of the partners, Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, said it was a great initiative by Ford and the Ford Motor Company.

“They came to us with this idea because Ford and the Gift of the Givers have a long-standing relationship,” he said.

“The idea of supporting schools, especially rural ones in this country, where teachers don’t have the applications or the equipment to teach these subjects to children, was great.”

Sooliman said it was unfortunate because children in rural schools had less chance of progressing in the world.

“We appreciate Ford for the 100 containers to 100 schools,” he said.

Sooliman said the first 40 of these containers would be ready by next month.

“With the opening of this first one, it is like the prototype and it gives us the chance to see if there are any flaws around the system and to solve any problems,” he said.

Sooliman said the container was more than an educational facility or a science lab.

“This will bring great hope to many children,” he said.

Lab symbolised the worth of the children and their education

Sooliman said the lab symbolised the worth of the children and their education.

The department of basic education’s Tshwane south district spokesperson, Mhlupheki Mdluli, said they welcomed the initiative, adding it would simplify teaching difficult subjects like maths and science.

Mdluli said one of the key bases for selecting a school was considering the lack of funds to invest in the school.

Ford’s corporate communication manager, Dudu Nxele, said it was exciting being part of the 100- year celebration of Ford.

Nxele said the department of basic education’s role was to help identify which schools were most in need of these labs, of which five were allocated to schools around Mamelodi.

“The operations started in 1923 and to celebrate our centennial we thought what better way than give back to the community and uplift our communities.

“So, together with our partners who donated 100 containers, 100 of these shipping containers will be going into 100 schools across the nine provinces,” she said.

Nxele said Ford put together the maths and science labs to assist pupils with the subjects and help them improve their marks.

“We hope when they get to high school, they will be excited to take up these subjects to study further,” she said.

Ford donated R36 million towards the 100 labs.

“I am so proud to be part of this and work for a company that not only focuses on making a profit, but also to uplift communities and assist them to do well and succeed,” she said.

