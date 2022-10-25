Former presidents ‘attacking Ramaphosa from roof tops’ doesn’t help, says Presidency

Molefe Seeletsa

The Presidency says all former presidents have a directive to President Cyril Ramaphosa to express their views in private rather than doing so publicly.

This is according to the Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, who briefed the media at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

‘Direct line’

During the press conference, Magwenya responded to the criticism Ramaphosa has received from former presidents, who expressed their disapproval of the current head of state’s leadership this past weekend.

On Saturday, Jacob Zuma labelled Ramaphosa corrupt, while Thabo Mbeki said the ANC was infiltrated by criminals and warned that the ruling party needed to prepare for a scenario in which the president may face impeachment over the Phala Phala scandal.

In addition, Kgalema Motlanthe also warned that South Africa was on a precipice amid the country’s mounting socio-economic challenges.

The Presidency spokesperson said Ramaphosa valued engagements with the former presidents, particularly with Thabo Mbeki.

“As far as President Ramaphosa is concern, he has a healthy relationship [with former president] Mbeki,” he said.

He further reiterated that Ramaphosa took over a government and state owned entities (SOEs) that had already been eroded by corruption.

“President Ramaphosa’s expectation of former presidents is that their presence is that of elders who are there to guide and support. Of course, they will criticise where they see fit and necessary, however, what would mostly be appreciated is constructive engagement that contribute to taking the country forward,” Magwenya continued

“To shout at President Ramaphosa from the roof tops does not in any shape or form aide all these endeavours. At any given time, all former president know how to get hold of President Ramaphosa and do have that direct line and access to him should they wish to contribute constructively,” he added.

Legal opinion

Meanwhile, Magwenya said Ramaphosa was “applying his mind” regarding the State Capture Commission’s recommendations made against some ministers.

“There’s a process behind that… the president has to engage the concerned members of the executive.

“[He] has to independently seek a legal opinion to inform him on the veracity of the issues over and above what the commission has outlined.

“The president [also] has to apply his mind in a manner that will get into a decision that is rational, notwithstanding the fact that he is empowered by the Constitution to act in this regard,” he said.

The Presidency spokesperson said he cannot give time frames on when Ramaphosa will act.

“I can’t comment on that except to say the president will apply his mind and at the right time will make a decision,” Magwenya added.

Some of the ministers implicated in wrongdoing include Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, and Deputy State Security Minister, Zizi Kodwa.

Both ministers have taken the Zondo Commission’s findings against them on judicial review.

The briefing comes after Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday evening, regarding Cabinet’s response to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s recommendations.