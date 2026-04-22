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Fosa demands Masemola’s immediate suspension amid R228m tender scandal

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

22 April 2026

04:11 am

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South Africa's top cop made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Fosa demands immediate suspension of Masemola amid R228m tender scandal

Police National Commissioner Fannie Masemola appears at Pretoria Magistrate’s Court over a controversial R360m SAPS tender on April 21, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Masemola faces criminal charges linked to alleged breaches of the Public Finance Management Act. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

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The Forum for South Africa has also weighed in on the South African Police Service (Saps) crisis, saying the continued presence of National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, in office represents a “collapse of leadership standards.”

South Africa’s top cop made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday following his court summons issued in March.

Charges

Masemola is facing four counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in relation to a R228 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services tender.

During proceedings, the state prosecutor requested that Masemola’s matter be added to the case involving alleged criminal kingpin and tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala Matlala and the 15 co-accused, stating that only a few financial records remained to be obtained.

Judicial process

Fosa leader Tebogo Mashilompane said they have taken note of the court proceedings involving Masemola.

“While we respect the judicial process, we reject any attempt to hide behind ‘sub judice’ to avoid urgent accountability.

“South Africa is facing a crime crisis. At such a critical time, the country cannot be led by a National Commissioner who is distracted by personal legal battles and forced to move in and out of courtrooms. This is not normal, it is not acceptable, and it is not in the interest of public safety,” said Mashilompane.

Suspension

Mashilompane has called for Masemola to be suspended with immediate effect.

“The continued presence of the commissioner in office under a cloud of serious allegations represents a collapse of leadership standards. It sends a dangerous message that those at the highest level of law enforcement are not held to the same standard as ordinary citizens,” he said.

“Even more concerning is the reputational damage to the South African Police Service. The image of the head of the police appearing in court, while expected to lead the fight against crime, erodes public trust and weakens the authority of law enforcement on the ground.

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“Fosa therefore demands the immediate suspension of Fannie Masemola. This is not about presuming guilt – it is about protecting the integrity of the institution and restoring confidence in policing.”

Political protection

Mashilompane said failure to act “decisively will confirm” what many South Africans already fear, that “political protection is being prioritised over accountability, and that the system is unwilling to clean itself at the highest level.”

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corruption Fannie Masemola Police South African Police Service (SAPS) Tender Fraud Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

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