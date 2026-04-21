In case you missed it: Cameron: Suspend Masemola now | Road rage driver released | Fuel levy cut extension?

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 21 April 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the executive needs to seize the moment and install a fresh face free from the police service rot currently being publicly exposed.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old man arrested in connection with a suspected road rage incident in Emmarentia, during which he allegedly shot and killed another motorist and wounded his wife, has been released.

Furthermore, the South African government may extend the fuel levy cut beyond the initial April deadline.

Weather tomorrow: 22 April, 2026

Heavy downpours are expected in four provinces on Wednesday, 22 April, while damaging winds and waves are likely to hamper navigation at sea between parts of the Northern and Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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Cameron: Suspend Masemola and find replacement not ‘contaminated’ by Madlanga Commission

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola. Picture: Michel Bega

The executive needs to seize the moment and install a fresh face free from the police service rot currently being publicly exposed.

These were the sentiments of police portfolio committee chairperson Ian Cameron in reaction to national police commissioner General Fanie Masemola’s legal troubles.

Masemola will join Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and 15 others in the dock in relation to a R228 million South African Police Service (Saps) health service contract.

CONTINUE READING: Cameron: Suspend Masemola and find replacement not ‘contaminated’ by Madlanga Commission

3.4 million youth locked out of jobs and education, says Manamela

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has sounded the alarm over South Africa’s deepening youth crisis, revealing that 3.4 million young people are neither employed nor in education or training.

Delivering a keynote address at the Inside Education Summit at GIBS in Gauteng on Monday, Manamela described the figure as a “lived reality” that reflects a failing system.

“3.4 million young South Africans are not in employment, education, or training. That is not a statistic from a report. It is a lived reality,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: 3.4 million youth locked out of jobs and education, says Manamela

Emmarentia road rage shooting: 58‑year‑old driver released

NPA Spokesperson Abram Mohlatlole briefs the media on Emmarentia road rage incident at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on April 21, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that a suspect (58) was due to appear in court for murder and attempted murder after a confrontation between two drivers escalated after a minor collision, leading to the fatal shooting. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

A 58-year-old man arrested in connection with a suspected road rage incident in Emmarentia, during which he allegedly shot and killed another motorist and wounded his wife, has been released.

The driver was expected to make his first appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 21 April 2026, but the matter was not enrolled on the court roll following an application by his legal team.

His lawyers did not want the matter to be enrolled or prosecuted until a full and comprehensive investigation into the incident was conducted.

CONTINUE READING: Emmarentia road rage shooting: 58‑year‑old driver released

Confirmed: Grant Williams to leave Sharks for Japan

Grant Williams will leave the Sharks at the end of the season. Picture: Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

The Sharks have confirmed that scrumhalf Grant Williams will leave the club at the end of the season to play in Japan.

Williams will be the latest Springbok to leave South Africa after Sharks teammate Lukhanyo Am joined the Sagamihara Dynaboars in November, Kurt-Lee Arendse decided to return to the same club after a sabbatical there last year, Ruan Nortjé also opted for Japan, and Salmaan Moerat heads to France.

It was reported in February that Williams had already told the Sharks he would not renew his contract. He had also spent time in Japan, familiarising himself with the environment.

CONTINUE READING: Confirmed: Grant Williams to leave Sharks for Japan

Godongwana says fuel levy cut might be extended

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The South African government may extend the fuel levy cut beyond the initial April deadline.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said the government can only afford to offer support for a limited time, warning that there is no room in the fiscus to continue funding the measure for a long time.

His statement comes as escalating conflict in the Middle East pushes global oil prices higher, threatening to drive up the country’s fuel costs.

CONTINUE READING: Godongwana says fuel levy cut might be extended

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: RIP Cynthia Shange | Vaping crisis in schools | Mel and Peet Viljoen face deportation