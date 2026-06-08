Four arrested in Mpumalanga over unlicensed firearms and ammunition

Detectives are still investigating whether the firearms discovered are linked to other cases in Mpumalanga.

Four suspects in Mpumalanga have been arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Police discovered four unlicensed firearms, along with rounds of ammunition, in the Ehlanzeni District during tracking operations.

The arrests come amid an investigation into a Toyota Hilux GD-6 that was reportedly stolen in Mzinti on 29 May 2026.

Tracking operations

Following the report of the stolen vehicle, South African Police Service (Saps) members initiated tracking operations; however, at that stage, the vehicle could not be recovered.

According to Saps reports, more information was provided to investigators about the possible whereabouts of individuals linked to the incident.

On Monday, 8 June 2026, at around 1.30am, law enforcement officers acted on the information provided and tactically approached the identified suspects.

Weapon recovery

The suspects were searched, and four firearms with filed-off serial numbers were recovered during the operation.

A total of four pistols with removed serial numbers were seized by officials, along with 30 rounds of ammunition.

The four suspects, aged between 22 and 42, were arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Court appearance

The suspects are expected to appear before the Tonga Magistrate’s Court soon, as investigations are still underway to determine whether the recovered firearms may be linked to other criminal activities in the province.

The suspects were arrested following collaborative efforts between the Provincial Anti-Hijacking Task Team, Tonga Visible Policing (VISPOL), Crime Intelligence, and Tonga Detectives in Mpumalanga.

The acting provincial commissioner of Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended the multidisciplinary team for their commitment and swift response.