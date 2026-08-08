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‘Someone knows who pulled the trigger’: Acting police chief pleads for help after two officers killed in Reiger Park

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By Gareth Cotterell

Digital Editor

3 minute read

8 August 2026

08:06 am

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Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane at a parade at FNB Stadium on 26 July 2026 in Johannesburg ahead of June 30 demonstrations. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

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The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has appealed to residents of Reiger Park to help investigators find those who killed two Anti-Gang Unit members on Friday night.

Ambush in Reiger Park

The two members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit were shot in an ambush in Reiger Park on Friday evening.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the members were part of a crime prevention team conducting patrols in the area. After hearing gunshots, they drove towards the source of the shots, where they were allegedly ambushed,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

She added that Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has mobilised “all the necessary resources”, including Crime Intelligence and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) to investigate the murders.

‘Don’t protect ruthless criminals’

Meanwhile, Dimpane urged residents of Reiger Park not to protect the criminals, adding that police need the help of community members to solve the case.

“We know that someone saw what happened. Someone knows who pulled the trigger, who planned this attack or where the suspects are hiding. We are pleading with the community not to protect ruthless criminals who have no regard for human life. Your silence only emboldens those who continue to terrorise your community,” she said.

Dimpane tugs at heartstrings

Dimpane made an emotional appeal to the community.

“Our members are not just police officers. They are fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, sons and daughters who leave their homes every day knowing they may not return, all in the service of protecting South Africans.

“Today, two families are mourning because these brave officers answered a call for help.

“We are asking the people of Reiger Park to stand with us. Stand with the families of these fallen heroes. Stand for justice. Stand against criminals who continue to rob communities of peace and safety. If you know something, say something. Help us ensure that those responsible are arrested and face the full might of the law.”

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Crime and Courts gang violence gangs Police Reiger Park South African Police Service (SAPS)

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