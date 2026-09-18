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Four killed in KZN truck crashes amid severe weather and heavy rain

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

18 September 2026

06:43 am

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The KZN province stressed that heavy rains have left many roads treacherous.

Four killed in KZN truck crashes amid severe weather and heavy rain

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma has confirmed the tragic deaths of four people in two separate accidents. Picture: KZN Transport Department.

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KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma has confirmed the tragic deaths of four people in two separate accidents on rain‑soaked provincial roads, warning that poor visibility and flooded surfaces are driving a spike in crashes.

The accidents occurred on Friday morning.

Accidents

The first crash occurred on the N2 near Umkuze in the Umkhanyakude District and involved a truck and a light motor vehicle. Two people died, and an infant was seriously injured.

In a second accident on the R66, two more people were killed and two others seriously injured.

Heavy rains

Preliminary reports from one of the accidents suggest the steering of a truck carrying a mounted drilling machine locked while in motion, causing the vehicle to veer off its lane.

Duma stressed that heavy rains have left many roads treacherous.

“Poor visibility, wet and flooded roads have been cited as the main causes of accidents reported in various parts of KwaZulu‑Natal, including the N2 and N3.”

High-risk areas

Duma added that Human Settlements teams are consolidating reports from roving units monitoring high‑risk areas, particularly flood‑prone communities.

“This morning, our teams will continue to assess vulnerable settlements and ensure that interventions are made where necessary,” Duma said.

Family killed

On Thursday, a family of three – a man, woman, and child – died in a head‑on collision with a truck on the N10 near Tarkastad in the Eastern Cape at around 2:30am.

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The truck driver was unharmed.

Police are investigating the crash, with a culpable homicide case opened.

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