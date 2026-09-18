Emergency responders dealing with mudslides and flooding as rain batters Durban

A yellow level two warning remains in place for KwaZulu-Natal for widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout Friday.

eThekwini emergency responders are scrambling as heavy downpours threaten infrastructure and residents across the municipality.

Mudslides have been reported in isolated areas, while the provincial government issued flood warnings for communities living in low-lying areas.

Authorities have since opened waterway mouths to relieve flooding, but some rivers continue to swell.

Marianhill mudslides

A yellow level two warning remains in place for KwaZulu-Natal for widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout Friday.

“Motorists are advised to keep headlights on, reduce speed, and strictly avoid driving across flooded roads or low-lying bridges,” the eThekwini municipality said.

The most severe mudslides were reported in Tshelimnyama in Mariannhill, which resulted in the collapse of three houses.

No fatalities, injuries, or entrapments were reported, but at least 14 residents had been affected.

“Emergency responders immediately secured and cleared the affected site.

“Teams are on the ground conducting detailed assessments and coordinating immediate humanitarian and relief support for the affected families,” the municipality confirmed.

The Isipingo estuary mouth has been opened to release backed-up water, but all residents with homes on steep inclines are warned to be on alert.

“Members of the public are urged to remain cautious as saturated ground conditions heighten the risk of further mudslides and localised flooding,” the municipality advised.

WATCH: The opening of the Isipingo Estuary

‘River is getting swollen

A facility in Montclair Lodge is being prepared to house disaster victims. However, flooding has damaged a relief centre in Melody Hills in Umlazi.

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Ndabezinhle Sibiya warned informal dwellers on river banks to proceed with caution.

“The river is getting swollen, resulting in soil erosion, posing a risk to informal settlements in Quarry Heights Road. Work on the bridge in the area has been affected.

“We are accordingly warning communities in the area and others areas in high risk areas such to be vigilant.

“Importantly, roving teams are working with other government department to speed up interventions and prevent any loss of lives,” stated Sibiya.

Government authorities stated that further updates will be provided around 1.30pm on Friday.