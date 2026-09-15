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Free State man gets life for murdering girlfriend after threatening to kill her husband

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By Thembeka Mda

3 minute read

15 September 2026

11:57 am

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Not long after she moved out, Papi allegedly became abusive towards Nicolene and threatened to kill her and her husband.

Femicide suspect receives life imprisonment.

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Jan Mafa Papi Lebona has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Bloemfontein High Court.

On Sunday, 4 February 2024, police in Bloemspruit were called to a house in Grassland 1 following the death of a woman.

Police attended the crime scene around 10pm and were led to a shack at the back of the house, where they found a woman’s body lying face-up with a swollen face and visible bruises on her body.

The 34-year-old woman, Nicolene van Rooi, was declared deceased.

Emergency medical service (EMS) personnel and Local Criminal Record Centre experts also arrived at the house.

In a statement released by the South African Police Service (Saps), police said the suspect, who was Nicolene’s boyfriend, had been apprehended by community members.

A murder docket was opened at the Bloemspruit Police Station.

Warrant Officer Moeketsi Solomon Mokgobo was tasked with completing the investigation.

The matter was initially heard in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court before being transferred to the Bloemfontein High Court.

What the investigation found

Warrant Officer Mokgobo was instructed to obtain a statement from Nicolene’s husband.

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In his statement, Nicolene’s husband said they had been a happy family with three children: his stepson and two other siblings.

He alleged that problems started after he lost his job and his wife became disrespectful and abusive towards him.

She later moved out to live with the accused, Jan Mafa, also known as Papi.

Not long after she moved out, Papi allegedly became abusive towards Nicolene and threatened to kill her and her husband.

On the Sunday of Nicolene’s death, Papi assaulted both Nicolene and her 12-year-old daughter.

The daughter witnessed Papi assaulting her mother with open hands and clenched fists.

Court finds Lebona guilty

The Bloemfontein High Court found Jan Mafa Papi Lebona, 32, guilty of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

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