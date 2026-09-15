Women told not to walk alone as Kempton Park murders spark fear

Police advice that women should not walk alone in Kempton Park implies victims are partly responsible for their fate.

You cannot get a better example of the contempt in which women in this country are held by the authorities, by the cops – but especially by men – than the series of murders of women which are currently causing fear to spike in the Kempton Park area.

Our guardians of law and order have offered the helpful advice that women in and around that area are urged not to walk or run alone, particularly in isolated areas.

They should avoid secluded spaces, remain vigilant and, where possible, travel or exercise in groups.

Apart from the fact this sort of advice should be unnecessary in anything approaching a civilised society, there is the implication that women are partially responsible for their fate if they decide to exercise on their own or in isolated places.

That, sadly, is not too far down the logical road of “she-asked-for-it” victim blaming in rape cases where the clothing worn is somehow the trigger for the attack.

As disturbing, if not more so, is the very relevant point raised by Action Society national spokesperson Juanita du Preez that the discovery of the women’s bodies exposes the deadly consequences of SA’s collapsed forensic DNA system.

“If the deaths are linked, a dangerous repeat offender may be targeting women, while critical DNA evidence remains unprocessed or disconnected from earlier crime,” Du Preez said.

She said almost three years ago, Action Society reported that DNA analysis had identified 486 serial rapists among 10 493 prioritised cases, meaning almost one in 20 were repeat sexual offenders.

Du Preez added: ” If DNA evidence is allowed to disappear into the backlog, another woman may pay for that failure with her life.”

If we were serious, as a nation, about the safety of women and girls, we wouldn’t just warn them to “be careful”.