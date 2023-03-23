WATCH: Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana’s official residence on fire

Citizen Reporter

The official residence of the newly appointed Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana is currently on fire.

The blaze was confirmed to OFM News by the premier’s office, who said the cause of the fire is as yet unknown.

WATCH: Dukwana’s house on fire

BREAKING NEWS: Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana's official residence on fire.



Vid: @fscentralnews pic.twitter.com/HneHD3Q878— Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) March 23, 2023

The Mangaung Metro Municipality’s Fire and Rescue team is currently on the scene to put out the fire.

The spokesperson of Fire and Rescue, Braam van Zyl, said he will be able to give an update once the blaze has been extinguished.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) are also on the scene to collect details.

Watch the video below:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Who is Mxolisi Dukwana?

Mxolisi Dukwana is a trained teacher who was elected as the seventh Premier of the Free State in South Africa in February of this year.

He also holds the position of Provincial Chairperson of the Free State branch of the African National Congress (ANC) – since January 2023.

Before being as premier, Dukwana was an MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in the Free State Executive Council.

He also served as in the province’s Provincial Legislature, and before that as Provincial Treasurer from 2005 to 2012.

A Google Maps image of the Free State premier’s residence on Brill Street, Westdene.

Back in January, Dukwana’s victory over Premier Sisi Ntombela at the ANC Free State conference led to disputes among Ntombela’s supporters.

Many claimed the election process was rigged and even threatened to bring legal against the ruling party.

It was speculated at the time that Ntombela’s supporters may join side with those of former premier Ace Magashule to challenge the results in court.

Additional reporting by Cheryl Kahla and Eric Naki.