Five people killed in two separate drive-by shootings in Tongaat

Five people have been killed and two others wounded in two separate shooting incidents in Tongaat, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

Tongaat shootings

According to the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the five people were murdered in drive-by shootings on Thursday afternoon, at two locations in Tongaat.

RUSA said its officers were dispatched at 1.16pm to the Golden Sun Supermarket on Gopalall Hurbans Road, where they discovered a white VW Polo with multiple bullet holes stationary at the intersection.

Two male occupants reportedly sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared deceased by paramedics from a private ambulance service. A female passenger was also treated for an injury to her head.

“A second team of RUSA members were dispatched to the R614 and Gopalall Hurbans Road intersection in Fairbreeze, approximately 4 kilometres away.

“On arrival, a white Ford Ranger bakkie was located at the robots. The vehicle had been shot multiple times with high calibre weapons. The three occupants were fatally injured,” RUSA said in a statement.

High calibre weapons found

The private security company said occupants who were killed in the second shooting incident were in possession of high calibre weapons, and it was confirmed that they were security officers.

“While attending to the scene, a white Mercedes Benz arrived. The driver advised RUSA members one of his passengers had been shot. It was confirmed that he is the taxi boss and was most likely the target of the assassins.

“His passenger was a security officer tasked with his protection. The injured male was treated for a gunshot injury to his hand.”

The motive for the killings or whether they are linked is unknown at this stage.

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murders.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

