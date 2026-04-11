Free State teen dies during school rugby match

Nhlakanipho Buthelezi passed away after experiencing breathing difficulties while playing rugby for HTS Sasolburg

The Free State Department of Education has expressed shock and sadness after a 15-year-old pupil passed away while playing a school rugby match on Friday.

Nhlakanipho Buthelezi, a Grade 9 pupil at HTS Sasolburg, was playing a match against Sasolburg High School when he started experiencing breathing difficulties.

HTS Sasolburg said emergency medical personnel responded immediately. The young pupil was rushed to Sasolburg Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

‘A young life cut short’

“We are deeply shocked by the tragic loss of Nhlakanipho Buthelezi, a young life cut short. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and the HTS Sasolburg community. We extend our condolences and support during this difficult time,” said Education MEC MJ Maboya.

The MEC said his department will support Buthelezi’s family and the school.

“Nhlakanipho’s passing reminds us of the fragility of life. We stand with his loved ones and the school community in mourning this loss,” Maboya said.

HTS Sasolburg also extended its sympathy and sadness after Buthelezi’s death.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his parents, family, friends, teachers and the entire school community during this difficult time,” it said.

The school said the incident occurred during the FNB Classic Clash between HTS Sasolburg and Sasolburg High School, which is an annual fixture that has been running for 47 years.

‘His spirit will continue to live’

Buthelezi’s primary school also sent its condolences.

“With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to one of our own – a cherished former learner who will forever remain part of our school family,” said Vaalpark Primary School.

“Within our classrooms and along our corridors, he grew, laughed and created memories.

“Though his time with us was far too short, his spirit will continue to live on in every shared memory and quiet moment of remembrance.”