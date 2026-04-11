News

Home » News

Free State teen dies during school rugby match

Picture of Gareth Cotterell

By Gareth Cotterell

Digital Editor

3 minute read

11 April 2026

03:41 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Nhlakanipho Buthelezi passed away after experiencing breathing difficulties while playing rugby for HTS Sasolburg

Nhlakanipho Buthelezi HTS Sasolburg rugby match

Nhlakanipho Buthelezi, a Grade 9 pupil at HTS Sasolburg, passed away while playing a rugby match on Friday. Picture: Facebook/Free State dept of education

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Free State Department of Education has expressed shock and sadness after a 15-year-old pupil passed away while playing a school rugby match on Friday.

Nhlakanipho Buthelezi, a Grade 9 pupil at HTS Sasolburg, was playing a match against Sasolburg High School when he started experiencing breathing difficulties.

HTS Sasolburg said emergency medical personnel responded immediately. The young pupil was rushed to Sasolburg Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

‘A young life cut short’

“We are deeply shocked by the tragic loss of Nhlakanipho Buthelezi, a young life cut short. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and the HTS Sasolburg community. We extend our condolences and support during this difficult time,” said Education MEC MJ Maboya.

The MEC said his department will support Buthelezi’s family and the school.

“Nhlakanipho’s passing reminds us of the fragility of life. We stand with his loved ones and the school community in mourning this loss,” Maboya said.

HTS Sasolburg also extended its sympathy and sadness after Buthelezi’s death.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his parents, family, friends, teachers and the entire school community during this difficult time,” it said.

The school said the incident occurred during the FNB Classic Clash between HTS Sasolburg and Sasolburg High School, which is an annual fixture that has been running for 47 years.

‘His spirit will continue to live’

Buthelezi’s primary school also sent its condolences.

RELATED ARTICLES

“With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to one of our own – a cherished former learner who will forever remain part of our school family,” said Vaalpark Primary School.

“Within our classrooms and along our corridors, he grew, laughed and created memories.

“Though his time with us was far too short, his spirit will continue to live on in every shared memory and quiet moment of remembrance.”

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Free State school sport

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Mission accomplished’: Steenhuisen bows out as DA federal leader [VIDEO]
News ‘I had nothing to do with it,’ Ramaphosa denies involvement in Phala Phala cover-up after Ipid report
News ATM pushes for Ramaphosa impeachment after explosive IPID Phala Phala report released
News SAA acting CEO appointment labelled ‘clusterf**k’ by aviation insiders
Business SAA CEO Lamola and directors quit as airline accused of purge

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News