Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Can Paarl Boys’ High bounce back against SACS?

Paarl Boys' High School will want to bounce back from their defeat to Paul Roos, while Noordheuwel host Helpmekaar in another big fixture.
Action is heating up on the schoolboy rugby scene, with between four and six fixtures left for most schools in the regular season.
This weekend, Oakdale have it all to do hosting Paarl Gim, who are on a 10-game winning streak.
Paarl Boys’ High will want to bounce back from their defeat to Paul Roos when they travel to SACS.
Paul Roos, after six consecutive wins, take on Bishops in another Western Cape fixture.
The Noordvaal Cup also has some exciting rugby fixtures, with Noordheuwel welcoming traditionally strong but currently out-of-form Helpmekaar.
Garsfontein are expected to extend their winning run to six games when they host Rustenburg.
Selected fixtures
Western Cape
Swartland v Schoonspruit
Paul Roos v Bishops
Oakdale v Paarl Gim
SACS v Paarl Boys’
Rondebosch v Durbanville
Parel Vallei v Brackenfell
Tygerberg v Bellville
Stellenberg v HTS Belville
Charlie Hofmeyr v Bredasdorp
Strand v Hugenote
DF Akademie v Milnerton
Drostdy v Worcester Gim
KwaZulu-Natal
Michaelhouse v Pretoria BH
Clifton v Glenwood
Durban High School v Westville
Maritzburg College v Hilton
Kearsney v Northwood
St Charles v St Stithians
Eastern Cape
Queen’s v St Andrew’s
Dale v Marlow
Pearson v Framesby
Kingswood v Brandwag (EP)
Nico Malan v Graeme
Daniel Pienaar v Grey High School
Kingswood v Westering
Free State – Griquas
Fichardtpark v St Andrew’s School
Diamantveld v Noord-Kaap
Noordvaal Cup
Garsfontein v Rustenburg
Noordheuwel v Helpmekaar
Monument v Menlopark
Kempton Park v Zwartkop
HTS Middelburg v Wesvalia
Klerksdop v Transvalia
Eldoraigne v Marais Viljoen
Heidelberg VS v Lichtenburg
Secunda v Pietersburg
Ben Vorster v Piet Retief
Merensky v Brandwag (Benoni)
Die Anker v Hugenote (Springs)
Ermelo v Dinamika
Bergsig Ak v Jeugland
Potch Volkskool v Centurion
Noordvaal
Jeppe v St John’s
St Benedict’s v KES
Parktown v St Alban’s
St David’s v Northcliff