Schoolboy rugby fixtures: Can Paarl Boys’ High bounce back against SACS?

Paarl Boys' High School will want to bounce back from their defeat to Paul Roos, while Noordheuwel host Helpmekaar in another big fixture.

Action is heating up on the schoolboy rugby scene, with between four and six fixtures left for most schools in the regular season.

This weekend, Oakdale have it all to do hosting Paarl Gim, who are on a 10-game winning streak.

Paarl Boys’ High will want to bounce back from their defeat to Paul Roos when they travel to SACS.

Paul Roos, after six consecutive wins, take on Bishops in another Western Cape fixture.

The Noordvaal Cup also has some exciting rugby fixtures, with Noordheuwel welcoming traditionally strong but currently out-of-form Helpmekaar.

Garsfontein are expected to extend their winning run to six games when they host Rustenburg.

Selected fixtures

Western Cape

Swartland v Schoonspruit

Paul Roos v Bishops

Oakdale v Paarl Gim

SACS v Paarl Boys’

Rondebosch v Durbanville

Parel Vallei v Brackenfell

Tygerberg v Bellville

Stellenberg v HTS Belville

Charlie Hofmeyr v Bredasdorp

Strand v Hugenote

DF Akademie v Milnerton

Drostdy v Worcester Gim

KwaZulu-Natal

Michaelhouse v Pretoria BH

Clifton v Glenwood

Durban High School v Westville

Maritzburg College v Hilton

Kearsney v Northwood

St Charles v St Stithians

Eastern Cape

Queen’s v St Andrew’s

Dale v Marlow

Pearson v Framesby

Kingswood v Brandwag (EP)

Nico Malan v Graeme

Daniel Pienaar v Grey High School

Kingswood v Westering

Free State – Griquas

Fichardtpark v St Andrew’s School

Diamantveld v Noord-Kaap

Noordvaal Cup

Garsfontein v Rustenburg

Noordheuwel v Helpmekaar

Monument v Menlopark

Kempton Park v Zwartkop

HTS Middelburg v Wesvalia

Klerksdop v Transvalia

Eldoraigne v Marais Viljoen

Heidelberg VS v Lichtenburg

Secunda v Pietersburg

Ben Vorster v Piet Retief

Merensky v Brandwag (Benoni)

Die Anker v Hugenote (Springs)

Ermelo v Dinamika

Bergsig Ak v Jeugland

Potch Volkskool v Centurion

Noordvaal

Jeppe v St John’s

St Benedict’s v KES

Parktown v St Alban’s

St David’s v Northcliff