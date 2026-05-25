School rugby results: Paarl Gim, Monument secure big wins

Paarl Gim thrashed Wynberg away, while Paul Roos edged Paarl Boys' High at home. Meanwhile, St John's caused an upset away to Pretoria Boys.
This weekend’s school rugby games saw some big upsets and striking wins for some of the season contenders.
Paarl Gim extended their winning streak to 10 matches with a thumping 66-14 away win over Wynberg. Paul Roos secured a significant 28-22 victory over Paarl Boys’ High, also in the Western Cape, while Stellenberg got back to winning ways with an important 33-26 win over Rondebosch.
In KwaZulu-Natal, Westville earned a thumping 50-3 victory over struggling Glenwood.
Noordheuwel and Garsfontein won their matches in the Noordvaal Cup, while other top schools Helpmekaar and Monument clashed. Monument secured a huge 34-26 away win in that fixture.
The Noordvaal saw an interesting upset, with St John’s beating Pretoria Boys High 19-12 away.
Selected schools results
Western Cape
Durvanville 36 Bishops 37
Boland Landbou 83 Milnerton 0
Wynberg 14 Paarl Gim 66
Paul Roos 28 Paarl Boys’ 22
SACS 19 Parel Vallei 7
Brackenfell 30 Strand 29
Belville 18 Melkbosstrand 24
Stellenberg 33 Rondebosch 26
Porterville 22 DF Akademie 22
Charlie Hofmeyr 44 Swartland 38
Worcester Gim 43 Hugenote 34
KwaZulu-Natal
Northwood 30 Jeppe 6
Glenwood 3 Westville 50
Clifton 17 St David’s 23
Eastern Cape
Port Rex 10 Selborne 56
Dale 59 Cambridge 7
Queen’s 40 Hudson Park 22
Framesby 21 Outeniqua 59
Westering 0 Brandwag (EP) 31
Marlow 25 Nico Malan 25
St Andrew’s 22 Grey HS 42
Kingswood 61 Port Redx 7
Despatch 18 Daniel Pienaar 18
Free State – Griquas
Jim Fouché 23 Diamantveld 22
Beth Voortrekker 26 Witteberg 21
Burgersdorp 14 Sentraal 64
Welkom Gim 80 Goudveld 7
Trio 25 Hentie Cilliers 24
Upington 50 Duineveld 10
Noordvaal Cup
Noordheuwel 33 EG Jansen 10
Garsfontein 52 Menlopark 20
Helpmekaar 26 Monument 34
Waterkloof 52 Middelburg
Klerksdorp 19 HTS Middelburg 21
Wesvalia 17 Zwatkop 62
Oos-Moot 28 Transvalia 21
Montana 36 Kempton Park 50
Secunda 22 Ligbron 23
Lichtenburg 27 Piet Retief 36
Heidelberg VS 34 Marais Viljoen 19
Ben Vorster 69 Eldoraigne 7
Brandwag (Benoni) 29 Die Anker 17
Dinamika 27 Merensky 36
Hugenote (Springs) 31 Ermelo 29
Centurion 40 Bergsig Ak 10
Jeugland 20 Midstream 48
Potch Volkskool 34 Potch Gim 26
Noordvaal
KES 28 Affies 46
Pretoria BH 12 St John’s 19
St Stithians 27 Parktown 30
St Benedict’s 24 St Alban’s 45
Northcliff 28 King David 27
Wagpos 46 Vryburg 10