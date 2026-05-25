School rugby results: Paarl Gim, Monument secure big wins

Paarl Gim thrashed Wynberg away, while Paul Roos edged Paarl Boys' High at home. Meanwhile, St John's caused an upset away to Pretoria Boys.

This weekend’s school rugby games saw some big upsets and striking wins for some of the season contenders.

Paarl Gim extended their winning streak to 10 matches with a thumping 66-14 away win over Wynberg. Paul Roos secured a significant 28-22 victory over Paarl Boys’ High, also in the Western Cape, while Stellenberg got back to winning ways with an important 33-26 win over Rondebosch.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Westville earned a thumping 50-3 victory over struggling Glenwood.

Noordheuwel and Garsfontein won their matches in the Noordvaal Cup, while other top schools Helpmekaar and Monument clashed. Monument secured a huge 34-26 away win in that fixture.

The Noordvaal saw an interesting upset, with St John’s beating Pretoria Boys High 19-12 away.

Selected schools results

Western Cape

Durvanville 36 Bishops 37

Boland Landbou 83 Milnerton 0

Wynberg 14 Paarl Gim 66

Paul Roos 28 Paarl Boys’ 22

SACS 19 Parel Vallei 7

Brackenfell 30 Strand 29

Belville 18 Melkbosstrand 24

Stellenberg 33 Rondebosch 26

Porterville 22 DF Akademie 22

Charlie Hofmeyr 44 Swartland 38

Worcester Gim 43 Hugenote 34

KwaZulu-Natal

Northwood 30 Jeppe 6

Glenwood 3 Westville 50

Clifton 17 St David’s 23

Eastern Cape

Port Rex 10 Selborne 56

Dale 59 Cambridge 7

Queen’s 40 Hudson Park 22

Framesby 21 Outeniqua 59

Westering 0 Brandwag (EP) 31

Marlow 25 Nico Malan 25

St Andrew’s 22 Grey HS 42

Kingswood 61 Port Redx 7

Despatch 18 Daniel Pienaar 18

Free State – Griquas

Jim Fouché 23 Diamantveld 22

Beth Voortrekker 26 Witteberg 21

Burgersdorp 14 Sentraal 64

Welkom Gim 80 Goudveld 7

Trio 25 Hentie Cilliers 24

Upington 50 Duineveld 10

Noordvaal Cup

Noordheuwel 33 EG Jansen 10

Garsfontein 52 Menlopark 20

Helpmekaar 26 Monument 34

Waterkloof 52 Middelburg

Klerksdorp 19 HTS Middelburg 21

Wesvalia 17 Zwatkop 62

Oos-Moot 28 Transvalia 21

Montana 36 Kempton Park 50

Secunda 22 Ligbron 23

Lichtenburg 27 Piet Retief 36

Heidelberg VS 34 Marais Viljoen 19

Ben Vorster 69 Eldoraigne 7

Brandwag (Benoni) 29 Die Anker 17

Dinamika 27 Merensky 36

Hugenote (Springs) 31 Ermelo 29

Centurion 40 Bergsig Ak 10

Jeugland 20 Midstream 48

Potch Volkskool 34 Potch Gim 26

Noordvaal

KES 28 Affies 46

Pretoria BH 12 St John’s 19

St Stithians 27 Parktown 30

St Benedict’s 24 St Alban’s 45

Northcliff 28 King David 27

Wagpos 46 Vryburg 10