Man jailed 18 years for fatal assault over ‘senseless’ initiation school dispute

A confrontation that began with questions about initiation school ended in a fatal assault and lengthy prison sentence.

A Free State man who fatally assaulted another man after what has been described as a “senseless dispute” over initiation school has been sentenced to 18 years’ direct imprisonment.

The Bloemfontein Regional Court found Reabetswe Makhetla, 20, guilty of murder following a series of violent events that occurred between 31 December 2024 and 1 January 2025.

Dispute began over initiation school

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), evidence presented before the court revealed that on the evening of 31 December, Makhetla came across the deceased and his friend – whose identities have been withheld – at a local tavern and questioned them about attending initiation school.

The deceased indicated that he would only attend initiation school once he had become a millionaire, NPA regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said on Friday.

Later that evening, the accused again confronted the deceased at a nearby fruit stall and slapped him.

“At around midday the following day, the deceased was visiting a friend when Makhetla and his companions passed by on their way to a tavern,” Senokoatsane said.

“Without provocation, Makhetla entered the yard, and an argument started, escalating into a physical altercation.”

Although the friend intervened and the accused initially left the premises, he threatened that he would “dig a grave” for the deceased.

Fatal blow delivered during second altercation

Shortly thereafter, Makhetla returned and resumed the fight.

Senokoatsane said during a second separation, Makhetla struck the deceased on the head with a hard object believed to be either a bottle or a brick.

The injured man fled to his home but later suffered seizures.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brain dead.

“Medical evidence confirmed that the deceased sustained severe skull fractures, which ultimately led to his death.”

Court rejects self-defence claim

During the trial, Makhetla pleaded not guilty. He claimed that he acted in self-defence, alleging that the deceased had attacked him.

The court rejected his version, finding that his conduct was unprovoked and grossly disproportionate.

“Despite challenges arising from post-mortem findings, which initially suggested a possible alternative cause of death, the prosecution successfully led the testimony of treating medical practitioners,” Senokoatsane said.

He said their evidence confirmed there was no medical negligence. It also confirmed the death was directly attributable to the injuries inflicted during the assault.

“The matter was prosecuted by prosecutor Amore Coetzee, who meticulously presented the state’s case, led crucial medical and eyewitness testimony, and effectively countered the accused’s version of self-defence.

“Her efforts ensured that the court was presented with a coherent and compelling case, ultimately securing a conviction on the charge of murder.”

Conviction secured through testimony

In aggravation of the sentence, the state presented victim impact evidence from the deceased’s family.

They described him as a cheerful young man with aspirations and dreams for the future.

They expressed the profound pain caused by his untimely death over what was ultimately a trivial dispute.

Handing down the sentence, the court emphasised the seriousness of violent crime and the devastating consequences of uncontrolled aggression.

The court noted that a young life had been lost for no justifiable reason.

In addition to the sentence, Makhetla was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

“The NPA commends the prosecution team and the [police] investigators for their dedication and professionalism in ensuring justice for the victim and his family,” Senokoatsane said.

“The Authority reiterates its commitment to holding perpetrators of violent crime accountable and urges communities to resolve disputes peacefully without resorting to violence.”