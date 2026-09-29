Free State township sports facility stripped bare and vandalised [PICS]

The once pristine multimillion-rand multipurpose facility in Nyakallong township has been stripped bare and smashed.

The once pristine multimillion-rand, multipurpose sporting facility in Matjhabeng local municipality’s Nyakallong township in the Lejweleputswa district in Free State has been stripped bare.

Anything that could be removed was stolen, while what remained was smashed.

Once pristine sporting facility gutted

This is despite the municipality identifying its refurbishment as a priority and putting an estimated R10 million price tag on the project.

Nyakallong stadium’s corrugated iron roof over the block housing the ablution facilities, changing rooms and cafeteria had disappeared, leaving only decaying wooden rafters.

The steel grandstands and goalposts are among the few substantial structures that are still standing.

The tennis, basketball and netball courts are now little more than a darkened patch on the ground, while other sporting facilities and outdoor exercise equipment has been ripped out and allegedly sold for scrap.

Young people hanging around the facility said it was once the pride and joy of the community.

The once-lush grass has also vanished and now the area is a dusty area used by residents as a shortcut to the other side of the township.

Dusty area used as shortcut

The multimillion-rand, multipurpose sporting facility in Matjhabeng local municipality’s Nyakallong township has been stripped bare. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

“We have, over the few past years, watched helplessly as the stadium was stolen, bit by bit and then vandalised.

“We used to host sporting tournaments and social community events here, but now it is nothing but a shameful site,” said 22-year-old Jonas Mathebula.

He said thieves, who are local residents, are breaking down the walls and using the bricks for their houses.

“There will be nothing left at all in no time,” Mathebula said.

The scale of the deterioration is particularly astonishing when measured against the municipality’s own planning documents.

According to Matjhabeng’s 2023-24 integrated development plan records, the municipality had nine stadiums, of which six had been vandalised.

Six of nine stadiums vandalised

The municipality had warned that provision needed to be made in the budget for the refurbishment and maintenance of vandalised stadiums.

The municipality’s own assessment acknowledged that vandalism posed one of the biggest risks to the sustainability of its sporting infrastructure.

The doors and windows of the changing rooms at Nyakallong sports ground have been stolen, leaving gaping holes. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Yet, the current state of Nyakallong stadium suggests the risk identified in the municipality’s planning document have materialised on a devastating scale.

The deterioration also raises questions about the history of investment in sporting infrastructure in the township, established in the 1950s to house gold mine workers.

According to Aaron Mbambo, the ANC ward councillor, the facility was built in 2014.

“The entire structure needs to be torn down and rebuilt,” he said.

Security withdrawn

Mbambo, who was a councillor between 2011 and 2016, said after his tenure, the municipality withdrew security from the facility, leaving it at the mercy of thieves and vandals.

“I advocated for the construction of the sporting facility before I even became ward councillor.

“The project was finally approved in 2012 and completed in 2014.

“But, immediately after the end of my tenure, it was neglected and now stands as an example of the waste of public funds and shattered dreams,” he said.

Sports facilities in Nyakallong are now unusable. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

According to Matjhabeng’s 2011-12 integrated development plan, a broader programme involving the construction of Nyakallong stadium and the refurbishment of several existing sporting facilities in the municipality were estimated to cost more than R21.8 million.

The municipality had not replied to a request for comment by the time of publishing.