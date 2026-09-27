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Free State mother arrested after death of 4-year-old

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Compiled by Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Business journalist

2 minute read

27 September 2026

05:09 pm

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It is suspected that the child got access to the alcoholic drinks the mother brought home

Mother-arrested-for-child-neglect

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Police in the Free State have arrested a 41-year-old mother on Sunday, 27 September 2026.

She is charged with child neglect after the death of her four-year-old son on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Sinah Mpakane, said an inquest docket has also been registered.

Mother goes out drinking

The Children’s Act defines neglect as failing to exercise parental responsibilities for a child’s basic needs or safety. It distinguishes neglect from poverty: caregivers who cannot provide due to a genuine lack of financial resources are not classified as legally neglectful.

Mpakane said it is thought the mother left her place of residence on Saturday, 26 September 2026, to go out drinking, while leaving the four-year-old in the care of another minor.

“It is alleged that the suspect left her home at Rosemary Uitkoms in Rouxville on Saturday, 26 September 2026, to go on a drinking spree, leaving the four-year-old boy in the care of another minor child. At the time she left, the child was reportedly in good health with no history of illness.”

Child gets access to alcohol

Mpakane added that the mother returned home on Sunday morning, “heavily under the influence of alcohol”, and in possession of four bottles of alcoholic drink called “Dankie Dop”.

“She subsequently fell asleep. It is strongly suspected that the four-year-old child gained access to the alcohol during this time.

“Emergency medical services (EMS) were summoned to the scene, where the child was tragically declared deceased. The mother was immediately arrested, and the matter remains under investigation.”

A conviction for child neglect can result in direct imprisonment ranging from a few years up to 10 years or more, depending on the severity of the case and the harm caused.

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