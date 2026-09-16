‘Too cute!’: Eben and Anlia Etzebeth’s daughters steal the spotlight in family pics

Eben and Anlia Etzebeth's daughters steal hearts as fans gush over 'cutest' family.

From rugby powerhouse to doting dad, Eben Etzebeth’s family photos are melting fans.

South African rugby star Eben Etzebeth and his wife, singer and actress Anlia Etzebeth, have built a strong following with their family updates, but their two daughters seem to be stealing the show.

The couple welcomed their first daughter in January 2024, then expanded their family with the arrival of baby Lia in October 2025. Their journey from a family of three to four has given followers plenty of heartwarming moments to celebrate.

Their cute firstborn is often seen in Springbok kit supporting her dad with a sparkly tutu skirt, ever the little fashionista.

Fans cannot get enough of the Etzebeth girls

Picture: Instagram

When Anlia shared the first photograph of the family of four from the hospital, the comments section quickly filled with messages celebrating their newest chapter.

One fan wrote: “Beautiful pic. Hope your first week as a family of 4 has been great.”

Another described the family as beautiful, while others sent blessings to the new family of four. The reaction is hardly surprising. Anlia has regularly shared glimpses of motherhood and family life with her followers, including moments celebrating her eldest daughter’s milestones.

The tiniest Etzebeth is adored by South Africans as being one of the cutest rugby babies on the sidelines.

Eben’s ‘gentle giant’ side

On the rugby field, Eben is known for his imposing presence. Away from the game, however, social media followers have enjoyed seeing a much softer side of the Springbok lock.

Photos of the towering rugby star holding his daughters have become a favourite among fans, particularly as he embraces life as a father to two little girls.

Picture: Instagram

Anlia has also spoken openly about how important motherhood has become to her, previously describing it as the most significant role of her life.

Springbok family sends congratulations

Picture: Instagram

The Etzebeth family has also received plenty of love from their extended rugby family. When their first daughter was born, Springbok teammates and their partners joined fans in celebrating the couple.

Cheslin Kolbe wrote: “Baie geluk julle TWEE,” while Layla Kolbe added: “Guys!!! Congratulations, we cannot wait to meet you, baby girl.”

Rachel Kolisi also commented: “So happy,” while Dricus du Plessis sent his congratulations.

Fans have also affectionately referred to the eldest Etzebeth daughter as “Baby Elizabedi”, a playful nod to a viral moment involving her famous father’s name.

With two little girls now at the centre of their family life, the Etzebeths continue to give followers a glimpse of a very different side of the Springbok superstar, one filled with family photos, tiny milestones and plenty of love.