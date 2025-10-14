Frik du Preez praises Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as future of SA rugby

Frik du Preez praises Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, saying he's "good" and a sign of SA rugby's bright future.

Springbok rugby player Frik du Preez, who turns 90 next month, is a living legend and, while he probably would never be so bombastic as to call himself that, he reckons that he’s achieved everything he wanted to in his life.

After 38 Tests and 87 matches in total in the Bok jersey and despite have not played for 51 years, you can still sense the toughness and brawn that made the lock so respected – and feared – by his opponents, both locally and abroad.

He is still passionate about the game although, like many rugby fans, he wonders if all the rule changes have been for the best.

But he does believe the current Springboks under coach Rassie Erasmus have put South African rugby in a better place than it’s ever been.

A particular rising star he has his eye on, he says, is Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

“He’s good,” says Frik in his no-frills way.

The old guard giving a nod to the up-and-comers is a sign that the baton has been passed in SA rugby and that the sport is in good health, albeit its complexion has changed dramatically since Frik’s time.

And the colours of green and gold still stand out in our nation’s sporting rainbow.

