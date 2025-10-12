Former team leaders hail Kolisi best Bok captain ever

The Bok skipper is on the verge of winning his 100th Test cap.

Two-time World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi is the best leader the Springboks have had, according to several national captains Afrikaans Sunday publication Rapport spoke to in recent days.

Kolisi, who guided the Boks to World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023, is expected to also lead the Boks at the 2027 World Cup in Australia. He is also on the verge of winning his 100th Test cap, something that is likely to happen on the Boks’ November tour of Europe next month.

Kolisi, 34, who made his Bok debut in 2013, has so far played 98 Tests for the Boks.

Rapport spoke to Bok legends such as Francois Pienaar, who was team leader when the Boks won the 1995 World Cup in South Africa, John Smit, captain in 2007 when the Boks won their second world title in France, Gary Teichmann, Jean de Villiers and Corne Krige.

“It’s easy. Siya’s record speaks for itself. He is the best. Brilliant,” said Pienaar.

Smit said, “It’s simple. If you argue against it, you’re a fool,” before rattling off all the Boks’ accolades and achievements with Kolisi in charge of the team.

Teichmann also had a fair bit to say about Kolisi, including, “Through hard work and determination he has been able to reach great heights on the field.”

Krige said Kolisi is always able to lift his game when he turns out for the Boks, while De Villiers said “there is no doubt Siya is the best captain we have ever had.”

The Boks recently won the Rugby Championship back-to-back for the first time following four wins out of six in the competition, including a record win against the All Blacks in Wellington.

Rassie Erasmus and his team will next be in action on their end-of-year tour of Europe next month when they will play five Tests — against Japan, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales.

The 100-Test club of the Boks includes Eben Etzebeth, Victor Matfield, Bryan Habana, John Smit, Jean de Villiers, Tendai Mtawarira, Percy Montgomery and Willie le Roux.

