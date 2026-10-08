Fuel price hikes: Santaco says there will be no taxi fare increases … yet

'Commuters are urged not to panic or anticipate an immediate fare increase'

The National Executive Committee of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said that no taxi fare increases will be announced or implemented at this stage.

This, as ongoing discussions take place with government on the impact of rising fuel costs and the sustainability of the taxi industry.

Santaco spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala said the National Executive Committee (NEC) made the decision to hold the fare prices at a meeting held yesterday, following extensive deliberations on the financial pressures facing taxi operators and the potential impact on commuters.

Discussions with government

“Santaco will first engage government to establish whether any form of assistance or intervention can be made available to the industry,” Phala said.

She added that the outcome of these engagements will inform the industry’s next steps, including whether fare adjustments may ultimately become necessary.

“Commuters are therefore urged not to panic or anticipate an immediate fare increase,” Phala stressed.

No increases at this stage

“No new fare increase has been announced at this stage,” she asserted.

Santaco Public Relations Officer Semang Masemola said the industry remains mindful of the financial pressures faced by both operators and commuters.

“We want to reassure commuters that there is currently no fare increase being introduced

“The NEC has resolved that we must first engage government and explore possible interventions before considering any further measures,” Masemola said.

“We understand the pressure that any increase would place on operators and commuters, and we therefore believe it is important that all avenues are explored before such a decision is taken.”