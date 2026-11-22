Investigators are now examining similar cases to determine whether the suspects are linked to other robberies in the region.

A routine taxi trip turned into a nightmare when a commuter was allegedly held at gunpoint and knifepoint, robbed and forced to access his banking app before being dumped beneath a bridge in Vosloorus.

The incident has led to the arrest of six suspects, who police believe may be linked to a robbery syndicate operating in Ekurhuleni.

Charges

The suspects are expected to appear in the Vosloorus Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Five face charges of armed robbery and kidnapping, while a sixth has been charged with possession of suspected stolen property after allegedly being found with the victim’s cellphone.

According to police, the complainant boarded a seven-seater Suzuki at Gold Spot Taxi Rank en route to Woolf Squatter Camp, where five men confronted him inside the vehicle.

One suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at him while another threatened him with a knife. The group then allegedly robbed him and instructed him to access his banking application.

Arrest

After discovering there were no funds in the account, they allegedly dumped him at the M3 Bridge.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the victim later reported the incident to members of the Vosloorus Boksburg District Taxi Association (VBDTA), whose assistance helped crack the case.

“Police were summoned, resulting in the arrest of five suspects, aged between 24 and 32, in connection with the armed robbery and kidnapping case.”

Muridili said further investigations led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man who was allegedly found in possession of the complainant’s cellphone.

Other crimes

Police also seized the Suzuki and a knife believed to have been used during the crime.

Investigators are now examining similar cases to determine whether the suspects are linked to other robberies in the region.

Police believe the suspects may be part of a syndicate operating in the Ekurhuleni district and have described the arrests as a significant breakthrough.

Victims of similar incidents have been urged to come forward and participate in identification parades that could help link the suspects to other crimes.

The Saps Gauteng also praised the VBDTA for its role in identifying the vehicle and suspects.