'A bargain is only a bargain if it helps you.'

Black Friday can turn even the most disciplined shopper into a bargain-hunting mission, but not every red price tag signals a good deal.

Buying more than you need, transacting on unverified online platforms, buying perishable goods with a short expiry date or choosing a cheap product that quickly breaks can leave you with buyer’s remorse or less money for the things that matter most.

Before you fill your shopping cart with discounts you might regret, here are a few tips to help you spend wisely, dodge clever marketing tricks, and ensure your Black Friday savings don’t leave your wallet crying afterwards.

Surviving Black Friday tactics

Head of financial education at Old Mutual, John Manyike, says shoppers need to look beyond the price tag and ask whether they really need the item and if they’ll regret it once the excitement of the sale has passed.

“A bargain is only a bargain if it helps you. If you buy something on special today and then have to borrow money for groceries or taxi fare tomorrow, was it really a saving?”

He advises shoppers to look out for more than misleading discounts and online scams.

“Sometimes, a deal looks good at first but ends up costing more than expected”.

Survival tip 1: Buying more is not always saving more

“We have all seen the offers. Buy three and save. Get two for the price of one. Spend a little more to qualify for a special price,” says Manyike.

“These deals can be useful, especially when it comes to things you use regularly, such as cooking oil and non-perishable goods such as washing powder and toiletries. But buying more is not always the same as saving more.”

He adds that if you have enough money for only one item, buying three could leave you short for something else. And if the extra products sit unused in a cupboard or expire before you get to them, the savings are not worth it.

“Do not buy three just because the price looks good. First ask yourself, ‘Do I need all three, and can I afford to pay for them today?’ There is no point saving a few rands on one product if you end up without enough money for another household essential.

“If buying more items on Black Friday and your cash falls short of covering the electricity bill, levies, car repayment or mortgage, which could trigger penalties and interest or legal letters, etc.”

Survival tip: Compare prices, check expiry dates where relevant, and buy in bulk only when it makes sense for your household.

Survival tip 2: That cheap phone on Facebook could cost you

“Imagine finding a phone, television or fridge online at a price you can finally afford. The seller says there is only one left and asks you to pay a deposit to secure it. You send the money, but the seller stops answering your messages,” Manyike says.

“Sadly, an attractive price and a convincing social media profile do not guarantee that a seller is genuine.”

Manyike warns shoppers against rushing into payments out of fear of missing out.

“If someone is rushing you to send money, stop and think. A real bargain should not require you to switch off your common sense. It is better to miss a deal than to lose money you worked hard to earn.”

Survival tip: Before paying, check the seller’s details, look for independent evidence that the business is legitimate and be cautious about deposits to people you do not know. Remember, a screenshot showing that a payment has been made does not prove that the seller is trustworthy or that the goods will arrive.

Survival tip 3: The cheapest appliance may be expensive in the end

“A low price can be tempting when you need a kettle, heater, iron, charger, or another household essential. But what happens if it stops working a week later?” asks Manyike.

He warns that after some time you may have to spend money replacing it, turning what looked like a saving into another expense. With electrical products, there is also the important question of safety.

“Before you buy, ask yourself whether the product is worth what you are paying. Can you check that it is safe? Is there a warranty? Who will help you if it stops working? Sometimes paying a little more for a reliable product can save you money in the long run.”

Survival tip: Buy from reputable retailers or reputable online platforms, check the applicable safety requirements, and keep your proof of purchase and warranty information.

Survival tip 4: You are allowed to walk away

Manyike says there is nothing wrong with taking advantage of Black Friday deals. The important thing is to make sure the deals work for you, rather than letting the excitement of a sale decide how you spend your money.

Before buying, think about what you need, what you can afford, and what expenses are coming up. Money spent in November may be needed for December travel, groceries, electricity, or January school costs.

“You do not have to buy something just because it is on special. You do not have to keep up with what other people are buying. If the deal does not fit your budget, walk away. That is not missing out; that is taking control of your money,” he adds.

“At the end of the day, surviving Black Friday is not about how many shopping bags you bring home. It is about getting what you need, at a price you can afford, without making life harder for yourself next week.”