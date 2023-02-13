Gangsterism: Eldorado Park community leader gunned down

Citizen Reporter

Prominent Eldorado Park anti-gang activist Ayob Mungalee, known as the Ultimate Warrior was murdered in a suspected hit in Eldorado Park on Sunday evening.

According to News24, Mungalee, aged 60, who was the former Gauteng head of the outlawed People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) group, recently mobilised residents to perform raids on the B Section flats.

Following his death, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng said it was “deeply saddened” by the news.

‘Hostages of gangsterism’

In a statement issued by Crezane Bosch, the party’s Gauteng Shadow MEC for Community Safety the party said: “The Westbury, Eldorado Park, Riverlea and Reiger Park communities have been held hostage by gangsterism for a long time now. There is a continuous rise in the number of fatal shooting incidents, with people being shot daily.”

“Mungalee has been a vital role player within the community in raising awareness about the brutal killings, gangsterism and other socio-economic issues contributing to the violence in the community.”

Hit list

According to the DA, a hit list was shared at the end of last year with various community leaders’ names.

A case was opened at the Eldorado Park police station and the case number has been shared with the DA.

Furthermore, the party said it will be writing to the Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko and the SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, to determine the progress of the investigation.

News24 reported that Eldorado Park station commander, Brigadier Mkhacani Maluleke, confirmed Mungalee was on the hit list.

According to the media house, Mungalee lived opposite the flats, where his son had a car wash.

The car wash was known as a neutral space where police officers and gangsters would go to get their vehicles washed.

Maluleke said Mungalee was walking through a park between the flats and the car wash on Sunday after 19:00, when he was shot in the head from behind. It is also alleged that his killer had followed him on foot and that Mungalee collapsed near the gate of the car wash.

Condolences

“The DA extends its condolences to the family and friends of Mungalee and the Eldorado Park community.

“The DA demands that the committee of inquiry established by the Community Safety Oversight Committee in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) in December last year must be prioritised. Concrete timelines must be put in place for this inquiry, and tangible solutions must be found to the scourge of gangsterism in the province.”

“One life lost is one too many. Our residents in the communities hardest hit by gangsterism deserve to feel safe,” said Bosch.

The party said it will also continue to lobby for more resources to be allocated police stations to help to address the lack of crime prevention and improve crime intelligence so that gangsters can be apprehended and prosecuted.

