Gauteng crime stats: Is your neighbourhood on the list of most dangerous districts?

Cheryl Kahla

These are South Africa’s most dangerous murder hotspots, as per the Q3 Gauteng crime statistics delivered by Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela on Tuesday.

The data extrapolated between October and December 2022 charts the districts where South Africans are most likely to be the victims of serious crimes.

Gauteng crime stats Q3

As per the report, the top 12 stations in Gauteng (JHB Central to Kempton Park) also feature the South Africa’s Top 30 list.

Out of the 40 most dangerous districts in Gauteng, 35 showed an increase in reported cases, while only 5 stations showed a decrease.

Crime hotspots

Johannesburg District tops the list where the most serious crimes where reported, showing a 238 increase from the previous quarter (from 2 101 during 2021 Q3 to 2 339 during 2022 Q3).

In Temba, 1 812 cases were reported, which translates into a 5.2% increase (90 cases), while Honeydew is third on the list with 1 781 cases and Midrand had the most reported cases (303 during the three-month period).

However, Honeydew also reported the biggest decrease – from 2 173 cases in 2021 Q2, a decrease of 392 cases, or 18%.

The only other district among the twenty most dangerous hotspots was Akasia in Tshwane, which went from 1 528 cases in 2021 Q3 to 1 474 cases in 2022 Q3.

Other stations in the top 10 revealed during the quarterly crime stats report include:

Midrand

Tembisa

Randfontein

Alexandra

Brooklyn

Pretoria Central

Roodepoort

The most alarming increase was reported in Krugersdorp – an uptick of 270 cases (22.8%) between the third quarter in 2021 and the third quarter in 2022.

Murder in South Africa

The biggest causative factors were due to arguments, misunderstandings, road rage and provaction, followed by robbery and vigilantism and mob justice.

Other factors include:

Taxi-related crimes

Retaliation, revenge, punishment

Hijackings and attempted hijackings

Gang-related crimes

Illicit mining

Rape and sexual assault

Law enforcement and security gaurds in the line of duty

Intervention in an arguments

RELATED: Gauteng crime stats: Murder, rape increase; GBV identified as main factor

Murder locations and methods

Murders were most often committed at public places (nearly 50% of all cases reported), followed by the residence of victims (approximately a quarter of all cases reported).

Other places include recreational areas, business premises, liquor outlets, taxi ranks, mining areas and regligious buildings.

The most common murder weapons are firearms, followed by knives, other sharp instruments, body parts, stones or rocks, and blunt instruments.

National crime stats

Police Minister Bheki Cele released the national crime stats for 2022 Q3 back in February, which showed serious offences such as rape increased by 9.8%, while sexual assault increased by 4.1%.

In addition, attempted sexual offences increased by 45.6%. At the time, Cele said domestic violence and other violent crimes serve as “feeders” for rape and sexual assault.

During the third quarter, Cele said 4 992 GBVF-related crime suspects were arrested, and 71 offenders were handed a total of 89 life sentences.