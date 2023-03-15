Daily news update: Gauteng crime stats, Tshwane speaker saga, and Gloria Bosman dies

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng crime stats: Is your neighbourhood on the list of most dangerous districts?

Photo: iStock/Fsmsadoglu

These are South Africa’s most dangerous murder hotspots, as per the Q3 Gauteng crime statistics delivered by Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela on Tuesday.

The data extrapolated between October and December 2022 charts the districts where South Africans are most likely to be the victims of serious crimes.

As per the report, the top 12 stations in Gauteng (JHB Central to Kempton Park) also feature on South Africa’s Top 30 list.

DA scored own goal with ‘unlawful’ votes for Tshwane speaker

A general view during a City of Tshwane council sitting on 21 April 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Viver

Despite crying foul, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has been told by a lawyer that its votes to elect a new speaker in the City of Tshwane were unlawful.

African Transformation Movement (ATM) councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana was elected as the Tshwane council speaker in the early hours of Tuesday, much to the dismay of the multi-party coalition.

Ndzwanana beat ActionSA councillor Kholofelo Morodi by 105 to 37 votes.

Judgment reserved in Mkhwebane court case to suspend inquiry

Busisiwe Mkhwebane during an outreach programme at the Rabasotho Community Center in Tembisa on 21 August 2019. She was joined by the mayor of Ekurhuleni, Mzwandile Masina, to hear and provide solutions to the communities problems. Picture: Neil McCartney

The High Court in the Western Cape has reserved judgment on former Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s application to suspend the Section 194 Committee proceedings, which is currently investigating her fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane is seeking a further order for committee chairperson, Qubudile Dyantyi and DA Kevin Mileham to be recused and that witnesses be subpoenaed and/or recalled to testify.

Dyantyi, in his answering affidavit, is requesting the court to dismiss Mkhwebane’s application and compel her to pay the cost of three counsels, in her personal capacity.

Health ombud recommends disciplinary action against Rahima Moosa Hospital CEO

Rahima Moosa hospital in Johannesburg, 4 April 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba has recommended that Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital gets a new CEO.

The report said a new CEO should be appointed within CEO be appointed within three months.

This comes after an investigation was launched into the hospital following reports that pregnant patients had to sleep on the floor.

Jazz legend and Samro board member Gloria Bosman has died

Jazz singer Gloria Bosman at Joburg Theatre on 23 November 2022 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Celebrate jazz musician Gloria Bosman has died, the news was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Fellow jazz artist, and legendary musician Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse confirmed the reports on his Twitter page.

Emtee out on bail after allegedly assaulting his pregnant wife

Rapper Emtee is out on bail after his wife pressed charges. Picture: Instagram @ emteethehustla

Rapper Emtee (Mthembeni Ndevu) has been the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons after his wife, Nicole Kendall Ndevu accused him of being abusive, and now, the artist is reportedly trying to clear his name.

A video of a live stream by Emtee went viral earlier this month. Emtee can be heard telling his wife: “Do what you want to do, do it”.

“He’s the one doing it,” interjects Nicole’s mother as she stands on the other side of the room. “You want to hit us,” adds Nicole’s mother.

WATCH: Zwane responds to Junior Khanye criticism

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has hit back at Junior Khanye on his views about him and the club. (Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says he won’t go down to the level of former Amakhosi midfielder Junior Khanye, who has been outspoken about the poor performance of the club.

Khanye, who was a star for Chiefs during his playing days after graduating from the development side to the senior team, has been letting his discontent with the team known on social media and has also made some remarks about Zwane as a head coach of the club.

