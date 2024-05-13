Parents burn with ire at delay in probe into school pupils injured by chemicals

Gauteng department of education launched investigation two years ago, but the findings have not yet been released.

Pressure is mounting for the Gauteng department of education to release the report on an investigation into an incident in which 25 pupils were injured when playing with a dangerous chemical substance obtained from an “unlocked” school laboratory.

In a recent interview with The Citizen, some of the parents of the injured children demanded the delayed report be released immediately.

In October 2022, pupils of Phororong Primary School in Carletonville on the West Rand smeared chemicals on one another, thinking it was paint. On the day of the incident, the school was hosting a colouring event to raise funds.

A few months later, the department announced the matter was under investigation but almost two years later, the findings of the investigation have not been released.

Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “We can confirm that the investigation has been finalised.

“However, the matter is with the presiding officer for consideration and the outcome will be communicated in due course. Necessary action will be taken against those found guilty of misconduct.”

