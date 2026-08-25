Gauteng Health warns officials and public against bribery and queue-jumping at health facilities

Public healthcare services 'not for sale', says Gauteng Health.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) on Tuesday raised the alarm over claims that some patients were bribing officials to jump queues when booking appointments, accessing patient files and collecting medication from pharmacies at public health facilities.

It warned that such conduct amounts to corruption and urged patients to report it immediately.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department had noted the complaints with serious concern and made clear that preferential treatment in exchange for payment would not be tolerated.

Department condemns bribery and preferential treatment

According to Mabona, patients were expected to follow the correct channels to access healthcare services, and no one should be able to buy their way to faster treatment.

“The Department strongly condemns any form of bribery, corruption or preferential treatment within the public healthcare system,” said Mabona.

He added, “Patients must access services through established processes, and no person should be allowed to use money to gain advantage of accessing services.”

Mabona said the department viewed the allegations in a serious light.

“The department will investigate credible complaints involving officials who are alleged to have solicited or accepted bribes from patients,” he added.

Officials reminded that soliciting bribes is a criminal offence

Mabona cautioned officials that demanding or accepting payment to speed up or prioritise a patient’s treatment was unlawful and could carry serious consequences.

“Officials are reminded that accepting money or any other benefit in exchange for performing, expediting or giving preferential treatment in the execution of their duties is a serious offence,” he said.

He warned that this behaviour was punishable under existing anti-corruption legislation.

“Such conduct may constitute corruption in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, 2004 (Act 12 of 2004),” he said.

Patients urged to report corruption on the spot

The department called on members of the public not to stay quiet if they were asked to pay a bribe or had knowledge of officials involved in such conduct.

“Patients are encouraged to report such incidents while they are still at the health facility by approaching the Office of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) or the Quality Assurance Office,” said Mabona.

He explained that reporting on-site would allow staff to act on the complaint without delay.

“This will enable the facility management to record the complaint and, where possible, initiate an immediate investigation.”

Public healthcare services “not for sale,” says department

Mabona said the department was relying on the public to help root out corruption within the health system.

“We encourage members of the public not to remain silent when confronted with corruption,” he said.

He added that speaking up would have a broader impact on how services were delivered.

“Reporting these incidents will assist the department in protecting patients, strengthening accountability, and ensuring that public healthcare services are provided fairly and without discrimination.”

Mabona reaffirmed that access to healthcare is a right, not something patients should have to pay extra for.

“The GDoH reiterates that public healthcare services are not for sale,” he said.

“No patient should have to pay an official to receive a service to which they are entitled, and no official has the right to demand payment for performing their duties.”