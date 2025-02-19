Gauteng Liquor Board suspends Zanzou nightclub’s operating licence

Zanzou was thrust into the spotlight this week after videos of the brutal assault and sexual abuse of five young men at the venue surfaced.

The Gauteng Liquor Board has suspended Zanzou nightclub’s operating licence with immediate effect.

On Wednesday, the GLB said the liquor licence was suspended due to ongoing criminal investigations.

‘Non-compliance’

The GLB said its decision follows reports of “severe non-compliance and egregious violations of the law.”

“The suspension is issued in terms of sections 106(5) and 117(1) of the Act, following allegations and a video depicting acts of ill-treatment, torture, and sexual assault of individuals identified as employees and/or patrons of the establishment.

“These incidents have raised significant concerns regarding the safety and lawful operation of the premises. Given the gravity of these findings and the potential threat posed to public safety, the GLB has resolved to suspend the liquor licence of ZanZou Night Club pending the conclusion of a formal inquiry under Section 106 of the Act, as well as the completion of ongoing SAPS investigations.”

The DA in Tshwane also investigated whether the Zanzou nightclub was in compliance with city by-laws.

The investigation revealed Zanzou was zoned as a Category 1 business, preventing it from operating as a nightclub.

Sexual assault

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the victims allege that the incident happened in January 2023 when a dispute arose between the five friends, bouncers, and the nightclub manager.

“The bouncers and manager allegedly forced the five victims into a store room and began assaulting them, instructed them to insert alcohol bottles into their private parts and forced them to perform sexual acts on themselves.

“Police are also calling on a man who claims to be a former bouncer of the nightclub who goes by the name of Pablo on social media to come forward to assist police investigations. Pablo has made numerous allegations, and police believe he would be instrumental in assisting them in solving this case,” Mathe said.

Mathe said police have launched a manhunt for at least eight foreign nationals in connection with the Zanzou bar and lounge incident.

SA Human Rights

Meanwhile, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has expressed concern over the videos and their content, highlighting a serious breach of human dignity and bodily integrity.

“The commission wishes to make clear that under any circumstances, there is no justification for what is being depicted in the videos.”

The SAHRC said its Gauteng office has proactively launched an investigation into the incident.

“As part of the investigation, the commission will meet with the South African Police Service to engage them on the need to put adequate resources to investigate this matter.

“The commission calls on the victims and other people who may have witnessed what occurred at the establishment to contact the Saps and the commission,” it said.

In its pursuit of accountability, the SAHRC also plans to engage with the owner of Zanzou to discuss the measures taken upon discovering the incident, the failure to report it to the police, and any contributing factors within the establishment’s culture that may have enabled such inhumane acts.

Zanzou management

Zanzou management, in a statement, acknowledged the “practices” carried out by its bouncers and called the videos “historical”. Although some on social media speculated the practices were linked to non-payment of bills, the club said they were related to phone theft at the club.

“The video is in no way connected to any patrons not settling any outstanding bill amounts as falsely stated on numerous social media platforms,” the club said.

The nightclub said that upon learning about the incidents, management immediately launched an investigation, ended the “practices,” and dismissed the security personnel.