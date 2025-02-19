Police investigate alleged abuse at Zanzou nightclub as protests erupt

The Pretoria nightclub is at the center of controversy after footage of young men being tortured and forced to masturbate in bottles surfaced.

Supporters of the EFF demonstrate, 18 February 2025, outside Zanzou nighclub in Hatfield, Pretoria, after videos emerged of showing extreme violence and torture perpetrated by Zanzou’s nightclub bouncers against patrons who reportedly failed to settle their bills. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Zanzou nightclub in Hatfield, Pretoria was cordoned off by police tape as Tshwane EFF and uMkhonto weSizwe party were picketing outside after footage of five young men being tortured and sexually violated was shared on social media over the weekend.

Among those picketing outside the establishment on Monday was University of Pretoria student Khutso Moima, who has lived in Hatfield for five years.

‘Shocking news’

He described the video as shocking. “This is a place where young people come to drink and enjoy ourselves so such news shocks us. Now we ask ourselves if we should go back there if this is how they treat young patrons.

“This establishment prides itself on catering for young people and giving us a nice time, but if such things happen behind closed doors, then we don’t know what to think or if we should come to these clubs any more,” he said.

Moima said perhaps young patrons should be asked to pay first, so that workers and waiters don’t have to foot the bill should patrons not be able to pay.

“If patrons can’t pay their bill they should ask them to leave their phones or car keys so that they can come and settle because infringing on people’s human rights is not right.

“People are being forced to masturbate and are being assaulted. It’s not right. It’s war tactics, it’s an attempt to kill them,” he said.

Helping hands

Unchain Our Children founder Wayne van Onselen said he was disgusted to learn a supposedly esteemed establishment would resort to foul play and extort people in such an awful manner.

Van Onselen said victims were welcome to reach out to Unchain Our children for assistance.

City of Tshwane MMC of community safety Hannes Coetzee said the mayoral committee condemned the violent assault and abuse of patrons at the nightclub following a video that went viral on social media over the weekend.

“Such violent acts have no place in our society and we fully support the police in ensuring those responsible are tracked down and brought to justice,” he said.

Coetzee said the community safety cluster will be providing support to police to ensure the rule of law is enforced.

Police investigate

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni has instructed the district commissioner of Tshwane Major-General Samuel Thine to conduct a site visit to the establishment to source more information and evidence.

“According to the victims, they were five friends who had just received their results and decided to celebrate at the establishment.

“They were allegedly forced into a storeroom and assaulted and instructed to insert their private parts into alcohol bottles and perform sexual acts on themselves. They alleged it happened in January 2022,” she said.

“The police are at this stage looking at the various offences committed, including assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, crimen injuria and kidnapping.

“The actions depicted in the video also contravene the Protection of Personal Information Act in that they displayed and distributed the faces and bodily features of the victims,” she added.

General Fannie Masemola described the incident depicted in the videos as inhumane, barbaric, unacceptable and degrading.

Mathe also said witnesses and those aware of the incident are urged to come forward to assist police investigations.

In a statement, Zanzou nightclub proprietors said an immediate investigation had been conducted, resulting in the dismissal of the security employee allegedly responsible for the abuse.

The club was exploring legal action against him.

