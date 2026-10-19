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Gauteng load reduction schedule for this week: Find your block and times

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By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

5 minute read

19 October 2026

09:51 am

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Check which Gauteng areas will face load reduction and plan around the 5am and 5pm outage windows.

Gauteng load reduction

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Gauteng residents will face load reductions every day from 19 to 26 October 2026, according to Eskom’s October schedule.

The utility said outages will run from 5am to 9am and from 5pm to 10pm, depending on the block.

Load reduction from Monday to Wednesday

On 19 October, Block E will lose power from 5am to 9am in Mapetla, Protea South, Chiawelo, Protea North, and Naledi.

From 5pm to 10pm, Block J will affect Orange Farm, Sharpeville, Tshepiso, Evaton, and Sebokeng.

Block F will cover Diepkloof, Orlando East, Soweto, Nomzamo, and Phefeni Village.

On 20 October, Block G will go off in the morning in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Rayton, Cullinan, and Ekangala.

Block H will follow in the evening in Vereeniging, Etwatwa, Wattville, Boitumelo, and Stretford.

On 21 October, Block I will be off in the morning in Vosloorus, Katlehong South, Magagula Heights, Radebe, and Ramakonopi.

In the evening, Block J will return to Orange Farm, Sharpeville, Tshepiso, Evaton, and Sebokeng.

Block E will return to Mapetla, Protea South, Chiawelo, Protea North, and Naledi.

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Load reduction from Thursday to Saturday

On 22 October, Block D will be off in the morning in Moroka, Dhlamini, Klipspruit, Kagiso, and Khutsong.

Block C will follow in the evening in Mabopane, Dobsonville, Jabulani, Moletsane, and Tladi.

On 23 October, Block J will be off in the morning in Orange Farm, Sharpeville, Tshepiso, Evaton, and Sebokeng.

In the evening, Block I will cover Vosloorus, Katlehong South, Magagula Heights, Radebe, and Ramakonopi.

Block G will cover Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Rayton, Cullinan, and Ekangala.

On 24 October, Block B will lose power in the morning in Meadowlands, Diepsloot, Cosmo City, Mofolo, and Slovoville.

Block A will follow in the evening in Garankuwa, Rabie Ridge, Duduza, Protea Glen, and Protea City.

Load reduction on Sunday and Monday

On 25 October, Block E will be off in the morning in Mapetla, Protea South, Chiawelo, Protea North, and Naledi.

In the evening, Block J will affect Orange Farm, Sharpeville, Tshepiso, Evaton, and Sebokeng.

Block F will affect Diepkloof, Orlando East, Soweto, Nomzamo, and Phefeni Village.

On 26 October, Block A will be off in the morning in Garankuwa, Rabie Ridge, Duduza, Protea Glen, and Protea City.

Block H will follow in the evening in Vereeniging, Etwatwa, Wattville, Boitumelo, and Stretford.

Residents should confirm their block before each outage and plan around these times.

Tap below to see if your area is affected:

Load-reduction-schedule-GAUTENG-OCTOBER-2026Download

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