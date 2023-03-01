Gauteng records six cholera cases and one death

Citizen Reporter

As of 28 February 2023, a total of six confirmed cholera cases and one death have been reported in Gauteng province, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced on Wednesday.

All cases are adults, ranging in age from 19 to 44 years. No confirmed cases have been reported in other provinces.

Under investigation

While the first three cases were imported or import-related cases following travel to Malawi, cases 4 and 5 acquired infection locally. The patients have no travel history and links to imported cases or to each other, and don’t reside or work in the same area.

“By definition, the detection of locally-acquired indigenous cholera cases is a confirmed cholera outbreak. The source(s) of infection in these cases is not known at present,” said the NICD.

The sixth case is newly reported and under investigation.

“While there is an ongoing risk for imported cases following travel from other African countries currently experiencing cholera outbreaks (especially Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe), the detection of locally-acquired cases is critical to guide public health investigations and timely interventions that effectively interrupt cholera transmission in affected communities,” it said.

Cholera in Gauteng: water safe to drink

On Tuesday, the Gauteng department of health dismissed social media claims of a Cholera outbreak in the province.

The post had cautioned residents against drinking tap water.

“The information shared by this account is inaccurate. There’s no scientific evidence or official communication that people shouldn’t drink tap water which remains safe for drinking. Continue to practice proper hand hygiene and not to drink water from contaminated sources,” said the department.

“We can never over-emphasise the importance of the public visiting the nearest health facilities when they present with mild to severe and watery diarrhoea and dehydration symptoms. Furthermore, the practice of proper hand hygiene which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap before and after using the bathroom and also when handling food is quite critical.”

