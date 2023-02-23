First cholera death confirmed in South Africa

Citizen Reporter

The health department on Thursday announced South Africa’s first cholera-related death, as confirmed cases have increased to five.

The death follows the announcement of three cholera cases a few weeks ago.

Fifth cholera case

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said in a statement that the deceased was a 24-year-old male who lived in Emandleni Wattville, Benoni in Ekurhuleni. He had no travel history.

The 24-year-old was the fifth recorded case in South Africa.

According to Phaahla, the patient was admitted at Tambo Memorial Hospital with intense diarrhoea. He tested positive for cholera and passed away a few days later.

“The body of the deceased will be transported to KwaZulu-Natal for burial and health officials will advise the bereaved family and undertakers of the safe burial precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.”

Fourth case

The fourth case is that of a 28-year-old male who lives in Alexandra township. He also has no travel history.

According to the health department, the patient sought treatment at the Edenvale Hospital Emergency Centre after experiencing diarrhoea, vomiting and body weakness.

“A specimen was collected for testing and the patient was not admitted at the hospital but was managed as an outpatient and given treatment to take home, and requested to return for his results which came back positive.”

The health department stated that its outbreak response team visited the patient’s residence and workplace the following day.

Earlier this month, the country recorded its third cholera case.

The first two cases were attributed to two sisters who had travelled together from Johannesburg to Malawi to attend a funeral service and returned by bus on 30 January 2023.

The other case was that of a Johannesburg man.

Symptoms

The health department said cholera mainly spreads through contaminated or polluted water.

People can become infected after drinking contaminated water or eating contaminated food.

Symptoms include diarrhoea dehydration, vomiting and body weakness.

The department has also urged the public to maintain hand hygiene to prevent possible transmission and encouraged people who experience ‘cholera-like’ symptoms, with or without local or international travel history, to go for screening immediately at their nearest health facility.

