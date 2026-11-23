Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the government is forced to continuously divert funds towards replacing damaged components

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has warned vandals that their criminal activities undermine service delivery, compromise road safety and place an unnecessary financial burden on the government.

It follows the continued vandalism and theft of public infrastructure, including traffic lights and street lighting.

She added that the repeated destruction of recently repaired infrastructure forces the government to continuously divert public funds towards replacing stolen or damaged components.

Stronger law enforcement

Diale-Tlabela said that these funds could instead be directed towards infrastructure expansion and other improvements across the province.

The MEC called for a stronger preventative approach, including private and public law enforcement agencies that prioritise proactive infrastructure protection, improved monitoring and the detection of criminal activities, rather than solely relying on repairs after damage has occurred.

‘It is unacceptable’

“It is unacceptable that government must repeatedly spend public funds replacing damaged infrastructure that has already been repaired because of criminal activities,” Diale-Tlabela said.

“These resources could be directed towards expanding and improving infrastructure across the province, not fixing the same damage repeatedly.

“We cannot allow a few individuals to undermine our efforts towards building safer roads and communities.”

Improved surveillance

She added that the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT) is exploring the use of technology to prevent vandalism. This will include remote surveillance through CCTV cameras, the rollout of smart controllers, and track-and-trace components at critical intersections and routes to improve the identification of those responsible.

The department has also called on residents to play an active role in protecting public infrastructure. They are urged to report suspicious activities, theft or vandalism of streetlights and related infrastructure to relevant authorities.

“This should be done promptly to protect public assets,” Diale-Tlabela said.

She explained that traffic lights and street lights are critical for improving visibility, enhancing road safety and creating safer environments for motorists, pedestrians and the general community.

“Destruction of these assets not only disrupts services, but also puts lives at risk,” the MEC warned.