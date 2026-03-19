Gauteng storms return with thunderstorms on the cards

A wet and humid weekend is expected, with intermittent sunshine between stormy spells.

Gauteng residents can expect a mix of cloudy skies and scattered thundershowers this weekend, with rainfall likely across both Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Across the province, the forecast points to a wet and humid weekend, with intermittent sunshine breaking through between stormy spells.

Residents are advised to prepare for possible thundershowers, particularly in the afternoons and evenings.

Pretoria: Warm with scattered storms

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), in Pretoria, Saturday will start off with “showers and thundershowers” in the early hours, with humidity sitting at 80% at 2am and 8am.

Conditions are expected to clear slightly by midday, becoming “partly cloudy” at 2pm before storms return later in the evening.

Temperatures in the capital are forecast to range between a minimum of 18°C and a maximum of 28°C.

The weather service said Pretoria can expect “rain amount 10mm” with a “rain probability 60%” on Saturday. Winds will remain moderate, shifting from easterly to north-easterly, with speeds reaching up to 18.5km/h (10 knots) by 8pm.

On Sunday, the city will cool down slightly. Morning conditions at 8am are expected to be “cloudy” with temperatures around 19°C and humidity at 85%. By the evening, “showers and thundershowers” are forecast, with temperatures at 21°C.

The overview for Sunday shows a minimum of 19°C and a maximum of 24°C, with “rain amount 3mm” and a “rain probability 60%”.

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Johannesburg: Stormy spells continue

Johannesburg is set for similar conditions, with Saturday bringing early morning “showers and thundershowers” and high humidity of 75% at 2am and 8am.

The weather will briefly turn “partly cloudy” at 2pm before storms return in the evening.

Temperatures in the city are expected to peak at 27°C, with a minimum of 17°C.

The weather service expects a 60% chance of rain for Saturday. Winds will be light in the early hours, starting at just 0.2km/h, before increasing slightly to 9.3km/h later in the day.

On Sunday, Johannesburg will remain wet, with “showers and thundershowers” expected both in the morning and evening. Temperatures will range from 17°C to 22°C.

The weather service said rainfall is likely to be lighter, with “rain amount 3mm” and a “rain probability 60%”.

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