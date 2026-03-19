Home Affairs scraps renewal burden, levels field for Muslim marriage officers

Previously, Muslim marriage officers were required to renew their designation, unlike officers from other religious groups.

The Department of Home Affairs has introduced a reform aimed at ensuring greater equality for the Muslim community by recognising Muslim marriage officers on the same basis as other religious marriage officers.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber made the announcement on Thursday.

Muslim marriage officers

The reform means that Muslim religious leaders certified as marriage officers will no longer be required to renew for certification every five years.

According to the department, it brings their recognition in line with other faith communities, which are also certified for an unlimited period without the need for “administratively burdensome renewals”.

It follows the 2024 introduction of marriage certificates that recognised Muslim marriages for the first time in South Africa.

Renewals

Previously, Muslim marriage officers were required to renew their designation, unlike officers from other religious groups.

The five-year limitation was originally introduced as a temporary measure while new marriage legislation was being developed.

However, as the Marriage Bill has yet to be promulgated, the continuation of this limitation has become even more unjustifiable and has raised concerns among stakeholders.

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Stakeholder engagement

Following Schreiber’s engagement with relevant stakeholders who raised the issue, the department has now corrected this inconsistent and unequal treatment.

Schreiber said the decision ensures that all marriage officers are treated on equal terms.

“Coming in the wake of our implementation of marriage certificates recognising Muslim marriages for the first time in 2024, this reform reaffirms the commitment of Home Affairs under the Government of National Unity to deliver dignity for all members of our diverse South African society, including the Muslim faith community.”

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Muslim marriage certificates

Schreiber’s spokesperson, Carli van Wyk, said the department will communicate further administrative guidance to stakeholders regarding the implementation of this decision.

In 2024, the department issued the first batch of official marriage certificates for Muslim marriages in South African history.