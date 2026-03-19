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What to expect? Twin-turbo Mitsubishi Triton finally here in 2026

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Compiled by Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

4 minute read

19 March 2026

12:00 pm

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Twin-turbo Mitsubishi Triton coming to South Africa in 2026

Long awaited twin-turbo Mitsubishi Triton will make its overdue debut later this year. Picture: Mitsubishi

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Having experienced lacklustre sales of the all-new Triton since its launch two years ago, Mitsubishi is betting on the arrival of the twin-turbo version to drive its sales up.

Delayed arrival

Since its launch, all variants have used the single-turbo 2.4-litre 4N16 engine in two states of tune: 81kW/200Nm in GL models, and 135kW/430Nm in GLS, Athlete, Edition 46 and Extreme variants.

ALSO READ: Twin-blown Mitsubishi Triton coming to South Africa in 2025

Originally planed for arrival last year, the twin-turbo never made it to market for unspecified reasons, putting its availability doubt.

According to a recent report by Car Magazine, though, the twin-turbo Triton will debut this year, though, an official date of reveal hasn’t been set.

Max power

Likely to eclipse the R900 000 mark when it debuts, the twin-blown engine develops 150kW/470Nm.

This amounts to the same power as the outgoing 2.0-litre bi-turbo in the Ford Ranger and the 2.8 GD-6 in the Toyota Hilux. Torque is, however, down by 30 Nm in both instances.

Mitsubishi is likely to offer the twin-turbo solely with its selectable four-wheel drive system, combined with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Lagging sales

The foundation for the new D27 Nissan Navara South Africa won’t get, the twin-turbo will solely be offered as a double cab as a way of bolstering sagging sales.

Last year, Triton sales amounted to exactly 500 units, with a best of 75 in January. So far this year, 58 have left Mitsubishi dealership floors.

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Price

As a reminder, current Triton pricing is as follows:

Single Cab

  • Triton 2.4 DI-D GL – R499 900
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D GL 4×4 – R559 900

Double Cab

  • Triton 2.4 DI-D GL 4×4 – R639 990
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D GLS AT – R679 990
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D GLS 4×4 – R739 990
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D GLS 4×4 AT – R759 990
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D Xtreme AT – R769 990
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D Xtreme 4×4 AT – R849 990
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D Athlete AT – R779 900
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D Athlete 4×4 AT – R859 990
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D Edition 46 4×4 AT – R889 990

NOW READ: All-new Mitsubishi Triton sets sights on Hilux, Ranger and D-Max

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