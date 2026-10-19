Gauteng transport department raises concerns amidst scholar transporter non-compliance

The Department has called on all scholar transport operators to comply with legislation and the standards for transporting learners.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT) has called on all scholar transport operators to work closely with the Department and its partners to comply with applicable legislation and the prescribed standards for transporting learners.

On Saturday, the GDRT engaged with scholar transport operators at the Boekenhoutkloof Traffic College in Tshwane as part of its Learner Transport Education and Awareness Programme (LTEAP).

Amidst learner transport incidents

The initiative aims to strengthen regulatory compliance, promote responsible operations, and improve learner transport services across the province, as part of the Department’s proactive response to concerns about learner transport incidents in Gauteng.

Through education, enforcement and stakeholder collaboration, the programme seeks to address operational challenges and promote a safe, reliable, compliant and well-regulated learner transport system.

During the session, operators were briefed on their legal and operational responsibilities, including licence requirements, vehicle roadworthiness, and responsible driving practices.

Scholar transport regulation

The role of the Gauteng Public Transport Regulatory Information System (GPTRIS) was also highlighted as an important component in strengthening scholar transport regulation and improving access to licensing services.

The GDRT said the GPTRIS will benefit scholar transport operators by improving access to licensing information and streamlining application processes, enabling them to monitor applications and meet compliance requirements.

The Department also emphasised that effective learner transport management requires cooperation among operators, parents, schools, transport associations, law enforcement agencies, and government departments.

“Ensuring the safety of learners remains a shared responsibility,” the GDRT noted.

Operators share their concerns

Operators also had the opportunity to raise concerns, seek clarity on regulatory requirements and discuss challenges affecting their operations.

According to the GDRT, the feedback gathered during the engagement will inform follow-up interventions to improve compliance, strengthen accountability, and enhance co-ordination among relevant stakeholders.

The LTEAP will be implemented through a structured roadshow across all five regions of Gauteng, providing consistent education and guidance to scholar transport stakeholders.

Safe System Approach

According to the GDRT, the initiative forms part of Gauteng’s broader road safety strategy and adopts the Safe System Approach, which promotes shared responsibility for preventing road crashes and serious injuries.

“Through responsible driving, regulatory compliance and sustained cooperation among all stakeholders, Gauteng can continue working towards safer and more reliable learner transport services across the province,” the GDRT concluded.