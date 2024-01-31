Gauteng’s ‘man of action’ Mawela bids adieu to a stellar career

After four decades of service, Provincial Commissioner Elias Mawela has retired

Gauteng’s outgoing South African Police Services (Saps) Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has been lauded as ‘man of action’ who will be sorely missed in the service.

After four decades of service, Mawela retired after being at the helm of the provincial police for the past five years.

Mawela will hand in his badge when his contract expires on Wednesday.

Man of action

National Commissioner of Saps General Fannie Masemola wished Mawela well on his retirement.

“This is a commander who has left an indelible footprint as an operator in all units, stations and components he has led. A true operator, a man of action, to him it didn’t matter where he was deployed to, he served the people of South Africa for the past four decades with sheer diligence and commitment.

“It has been an honour to serve alongside you. We will miss him and wish him well in his retirement. Thank you to his family for allowing him to serve,” said Masemola.

Masemola said Mawela accomplished a lot during his illustrious career by fostering strong relations with communities and various stakeholders in the fight against crime, which ultimately gave birth to his brain child “O KAE MOLAO”.

‘O kae molao’ saw Gauteng police officers embark on high density operations to trace wanted suspects, confiscate illegal goods and recover illegal and stolen vehicles and firearms. This ultimately birthed Operation Shanela.

Big legacy

Masemola said Mawela has left the organisation richer as his legacy will be used by future police generations.

Mawela joined the Saps as a student Constable in 1984 where he started serving in the Mamelodi policing precinct and worked his way up the ranks to the level of Lieutenant General in 2011.

He has served in a number of senior roles and capacities including that of Deputy Area Commissioner of Pretoria, Component Head: Border policing, Divisional Commissioner: Operational Response Services (ORS) and as Natjoints chairperson.

Saps said it has already embarked on a recruitment process to fill the vacancy of Gauteng Provincial Commissioner.

