Police welcome 552 recently graduated officers within its ranks

There will be more boots on the ground after the South African Police Service (SAPS) welcomed 552 newly trained constables within its ranks on Wednesday.

The new members form part of the cohort of 10,000 officers that have already been deployed to stations since December 2022.

Police Minister Bheki Cele oversaw the graduation of 214 the newly trained officers during a passing out parade held at Saps Academy in Mthatha

Similar passing out parades took place simultaneously at Saps academy in Thabazimbi, Limpopo with 148 new constables and Bisho in the Eastern Cape with 190.

Police code

Cele urged the newly trained police officers to adhere to the police code of conduct and not be found on the wrong side of the law.

“Today is affirmation that you are ready to join us in our concerted efforts to eradicate crime, to serve and protect the inhabitants of our beloved country, and to ensure that everyone in this country feels, and is safe and secure.

Cele said their police uniform must be worn with pride and dignity, and abide with the SAPS code of conduct.

“You have been equipped with substantial insight into legislation that governs policing and being a police officer. Therefore, at all times, be mindful that whatever action you take in executing your duties, is done within the confines of the law,” Cele said

“Be wary of temptation to commit corruption or conduct yourself in an unethical manner.”

Deployment

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said 245 of the police officers are Bachelor of Science (Bsc) graduates and majority of them have already been placed within the Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) division to serve as forensic analysts.

“As Forensic Analysts they will be responsible for analysis of forensic evidence that is utilised in court to secure lengthy convictions for those found to be on the wrong side of the law.”

“Others including reservists that are now fully fledged Constable’s will be deployed to stations to capacitate grass roots level of policing,” Mathe said.

Saps trainees

Mathe added that there are currently 8 600 trainees in Saps academies currently undergoing the Basic Police Learning Development Programme (BPLDP).

“An additional 400 will commence training in July and the remaining 1 000 will commence training in January 2024. The recruitment and training of 10 000 officers for the 2024/2025 financial year is set to commence in July 2023,” Mathe said,

