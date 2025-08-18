News

Gayton McKenzie ‘intends’ to meet with SAHRC over K-word tweets

18 August 2025

The SAHRC sent an letter to Gayton McKenzie outlining the allegations against him after offensive social media posts resurfaced.

Gayton McKenzie 'intends' to meet with the SOuth African Human Rights Commission over k-word tweets.

Minister Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Gallo Images / Die Burger/ Jaco Marais

Patriotic Alliance leader and Minister of Sport, Arts, Recreation and Culture Gayton McKenzie is prepared to meet with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

McKenzie faced a backlash last week after old social media posts resurfaced where he used the K-word multiple times.

The resurfacing of the minister’s social media posts came days after he chastised a group of podcasters for comments they made about South Africa’s coloured community.

Intentions to meet SAHRC

The SAHRC announced on Friday that it’s assessments concluded that there was sufficient evidence to take the matter of McKenzie’s posts further.

“The commission has sent an allegation letter to Minister McKenzie. Thereafter, the commission will determine the best way forward, which may include instituting proceedings in the relevant Equality Court,” stated the SAHRC.

McKenzie defended himself last week, where he attempted to provide context for his repeated use of the K-word.

Patriotic Alliance spokesperson Steve Motale told The Citizen that McKenzie would be engaging with the SAHRC.

“We intend to take the SAHRC up on their offer of a meeting because there are numerous issues that we need to clarify to them, such as the fact that he was not even the author of many of the offensive tweets, which can easily be proven,” said Motale.

“After these points are clarified, we will have a better idea of what the way forward should be.”

‘Hate speech is prohibited’

McKenzie was referred to the SAHRC by ActionSA. There were also calls by some for President Cyril Ramaphosa to discipline the government of national unity signatory.

“Mr President, you appointed a minister who has publicly uttered deeply offensive and despicable words against black people,” stated African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula.

The SAHRC asked South Africans to uphold the principles constitution and promote dignity and equality.

“The commission wishes to remind members of the public that the right to freedom of expression is not absolute.

“Hate speech is prohibited in terms of the Equality Act, and the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act,” the SAHRC concluded.

NOW READ: Gayton McKenzie racism row deepens as string of racist comments threaten national unity

