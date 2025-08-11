Gayton McKenzie racism row deepens as string of racist comments threaten national unity

‘South Africa has not healed’ from hate speech.

A slew of racism charges against political leaders and a podcast underscore the persistent racial tensions in the country and could destabilise hard-fought national building efforts, according to an expert.

“Enforcement of the antidiscrimination laws is crucial if we are to address this racially charged rhetoric and hate speech,” said political analyst Rene Oosthuizen.

The Human Rights Commission of South Africa (HRC) rejected the apology of the hosts of Open Chats podcast that labelled the coloured community as crazy, among other offensive remarks, and vowed to investigate the incident.

ActionSA’s MP Alan Beesley has also reported Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie to the body for racist remarks after he repeatedly used allegedly hateful slurs on social media in years gone by that served to degrade and dehumanise black South Africans.

Racism and the dehumanising of any person, regardless of their race, has no place in South Africa, “which is why we have also lodged a complaint against Minister [of Public Works and Infrastructure] Dean Macpherson for his deeply offensive and racially charged attacks on ActionSA supporters, referring to them as amaphara [petty thieves addicted to heroin] and hobos”, Beesley said.

“While we hold reservations about the effectiveness of the HRC, it remains the constitutionally empowered institution mandated to address such matters.

“Accordingly, we will follow the prescribed process, but are fully prepared to independently institute proceedings at the Equality Court in terms of Section 20 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act.”

ANC SG also in the firing line

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was also in hot water after AfriForum head of public relations Ernst van Zyl strongly condemned his “racist outburst” against white South Africans during a recent media conference in Johannesburg.

“Mbalula lashed out at white South Africans and Afrikaner refugees in the US. He smeared the refugees as car guards and murderers.

“AfriForum labels this outburst as unacceptable and considers Mbalula’s stereotyping of white South Africans as bloodthirsty murderers who target each other and black South Africans to be blatant racism.”

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said AfriForum and Solidarity are race-obsessed.

“They keep perpetuating the abnormalities of society and then in their rant about Mbalula, they tribalise it.” It doesn’t mean Mbalula didn’t behave despicably, but the wrong institution is now criticising him, Croucamp said.

Social division

“As far as McKenzie is concerned, I would like to see how the HRC solve this difficult conundrum because I have been told by [EFF leader] Julius Malema that black people can’t be racist,” he added.

Oosthuizen said it was very clear that these recent incidents, including inflammatory rhetoric from political leaders and offensive public discourse, underscore the persistent social tensions in our country.

“My fear is that these incidents risk exacerbating social divisions.

“I firmly believe the way forward requires responsible leadership that prioritises sustained and constructive dialogue that promotes understanding across racial and cultural lines,” she said.

Benjamin Rapanyane, senior political lecturer at North-West University, said South Africa has not healed from racism.

“We are still in a deep crisis in respect of handling this sensitive issue.

“Perhaps the National Dialogue will help us to delve into this issue and heal the deeper wounds,” Rapanyane said.

