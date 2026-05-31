McKenzie hits out at Safa as Bafana World Cup departure hits visa snag

'This ... travel and visa debacle is embarrassing and grossly unfair towards the players and coaching staff,' said the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie hit out at the South African Football Association on Sunday after Bafana Bafana were unable to fly to Mexico for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Bafana were due to depart in a charter plane on Sunday for their training camp at altitude in Pachuca.

The team, however, could not hit the runway because of visa issues, according to SABC News.

McKenzie – ‘We are being made to look like fools’

“This @SAFA_net travel & visa debacle is embarrassing & grossly unfair towards the players & coaching staff. I have informed @SAFA_net that I need a report and action must be taken against those responsible for this mess. We are being made to look like fools,” McKenzie tweeted.

Much of the focus will again turn to controversial Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka.

Tseka previously hit the headlines after Bafana were charged by world footballing body Fifa for fielding an ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho on March 21, 2025.

Mokoena had already received two yellow cards in qualifying and was supposed to be suspended for that game. But Bafana did not realise and the match was awarded as a 3-0 win to Lesotho.

Perhaps surprisingly, Tseka continued in his role as team manager. Safa’s excuse was that Tseka had left the venue to fetch ice when Mokoena had picked up the caution in June 2024 against Zimbabwe that should have led to his suspension.

The loss of three points threatened to jeopardise Bafana’s chances of making it to the World Cup finals. In the end, however, a 3-0 win over Rwanda on October 14 was enough to book their place at the 48-team competition.

Tseka did not exactly show humility after that game, walking on the pitch and putting his finger to his lips, in a gesture clearly meant for his critics.

Why is @SAFA_net still keeping the arrogant Vincent Tseka as Bafana Bafana Team Manager? pic.twitter.com/DhyEY4hzHz – Moses M (@MosesM_) May 31, 2026

Bafana sechedule

Bafana will kick off their campaign on June 11 in the opening match against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium.

On Friday, Bafana drew 0-0 with Nicaragua at the Orlando Amstel Arena in their final friendly before leaving for Mexico. They are supposed to play Jamaica in another friendly in Mexico on June 5.

But the question now is when they will get to Mexico.