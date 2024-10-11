Gayton McKenzie to officially launch spinning championship

'I will make spinning one of the biggest sports in this country.'

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie will officially launch the spinning championship at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town on Saturday.

McKenzie is keeping the promise he made to spinners just after being appointed as minister: that he would make the sport nationally recognised.

While the promise raised questions about the logistics, the PA leader stated at the time that the commitment aimed not only to elevate the sport but also to keep young people out of jail.

“There is one promise I made; spinning and stance are not crimes, you will see. I promise that spinning will be recognised. I will make spinning one of the biggest sports in this country. Stance is not a crime. Spinning will enter its rightful space,” said McKenzie at the time.

“I have contacts in the world when it comes to sport. I believe a child in sports is a child out of court. We will listen to your ideas, and you will see the difference we will make. You have to be part of the difference.

“We will work hard. I will be one of the best ministers because I have you guys. We will stop gangsterism with sports. I will make sure you are recognised.”

Spinning official launch

On Thursday, his department announced that the minister would be in Cape Town on Saturday to officially launch spinning as a sport at a gala dinner.

“The gala dinner will, among other things, unveil the new sponsorship partners for the Spinning Championships in an effort to professionalise spinning as one of the newest and most exciting sports within motorsport,” said the department.

“Prior to the gala dinner, Minister McKenzie will also host a closed-session engagement with the Kaapse Klopse community on October 12 to discuss sponsorship and funding for this cultural phenomenon.”

Also known as the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival, the Kaapse Klopse creates Cape Town’s Tweede Nuwe Jaar minstrel festival, which takes place annually on 2 January in Cape Town.