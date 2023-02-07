Gender Equality Commission seeks meeting with TUT management over Ntokozo Xaba’s murder

Citizen Reporter

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) says it will reach out to the leadership of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) following the brutal murder of Ntokozo Mayenzi Xaba at her student residence last week.

TUT student murdered

The 21-year-old third-year student was found stabbed to death last Thursday, at the university’s Ekhaya Junction residence in Pretoria.

Xaba’s ex-boyfriend, junior Blue Bulls player Ngcebo Thusi, was arrested in connection with her murder. It’s understood that he was the last person to be seen with her on Wednesday before her body was discovered on Thursday.

Thusi made his first court appearance on Monday, in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court, but the case was postponed to 13 February in order for the state to confirm his address and profile ahead of his formal bail application.

The 21-year-old rugby player faces charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Gender-based violence

The CGE said it was saddened by Xaba’s “senseless killing”, which added to the list of gender-based violence (GBV) murders that had taken place within institutions of higher learning.

The commission’s spokesperson Javu Baloyi said in the past three years, the CGE had conducted investigations to assess gender transformation and GBV at public universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges to ascertain the safety of women on campuses and residences.

Baloyi said more than 15 vice chancellors appeared before the commission to help it understand gender-related problems at their institutions.

“One of the numerous recommendations we made was for the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) to institute policies and procedures to deal with the scourge of gender-based violence at institutions of higher learning,” he said in a statement.

CGE recommendations

The CGE urged the DHET to speedily ensure the implementation of its recommendations in this area.

“We implore the criminal justice system to speedily process all GBV-related cases, deny perpetrators bail and ensure a high number of convictions,” said CGE CEO Phelisa Nkomo.

The commission said it will be monitoring Thusi’s case as per its legal mandate to ensure that the matter is treated with urgency.

“We are calling upon the citizenry to report gender-based violence cases to our nearest offices in all provinces or alternatively call our toll-free number 0800 007 709.”

JUST IN: Ngcebo Thusi briefly appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate Court. He is facing a murder charge after Ntokozo Mayenzi Xaba was found murdered in her res room. It's believed Thusi is her ex. Matter has been postponed to next week.

